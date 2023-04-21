'Bright future in the game': Wakefield Trinity's Harry Bowes tipped for big things ahead of Wigan showdown

Trinity will be without Hood for the successive away games as Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves after he picked up two separate one-match bans for incidents in last week’s defeat by Leigh Leopards.

That is likely to mean an opportunity for 21-year-old academy product Bowes, while half-back Rowan Milnes - a loan signing from Hull KR - could make his debut this weekend.

He has been named in Trinity’s initial squad to face Wigan, alongside Lee Gaskell who is set to return from injury. Morgan Smith drops out. Young centre Oliver Pratt and forward Sam Eseh are both in contention, along with pack man Kelepi Tangino after injury.

Harry Bowes on the ball for Trinity against Salford last month. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It is a big blow losing Hoody, but it’s also a great opportunity for Harry to show what he is about,” Applegarth said.

“He has been training well and waiting patiently for his chance. Harry is a player I rate very highly”.

The coach added: “He had a bit of time out with a pectoral muscle injury so I had to get Tom Forber in from Wigan.

“Harry would probably have played more if it wasn't for that injury. He has worked really hard in training to get himself up to speed and where he feels and I feel he needs to be to be competing for that first team spot. I am looking forward to seeing him go, I think he has got a bright future in the game.”

Hull KR's Rowan Milnes could make his Trinity debut on loan this weekend. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Applegarth stressed: “It is always good to get your own players coming in. I know it has probably frustrated the fans at times.

“There’s obviously some things that go on behind the scenes in terms of being injured and protecting them to an extent, but both Sam Eseh and Harry Bowes have trained the house down and deserve the opportunity they’ll probably get on Sunday.”

Milnes linked up with Trinity this week and Applegarth said: “He has trained with us and looked really good.

Trinity forward Sam Eseh has a bright future, coach Mark Applegarth believes. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“That’s one of the changes I am thinking of doing. I think it will give us more options in those roles.”

Trinity were beaten 60-0 at Wigan in round two, one of five nillings this year and Applegarth knows the size of the task facing his side on Sunday, but insisted: “We’ve just got to focus on ourselves.”

With two-thirds of the season remaining, Trinity are strong favourites to drop into the Betfred Championship next year.

“When you’re in our position you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to work out the odds are against you,” the coach said.

“We’ve not been happy with the way things have gone, so we’re just focusing on our own performance and where we want to be as a team.

“That’s how we’ve been approaching it and what we need to do every week now, just take it one game at a time and make sure our own standards are where they need to be and where we want them to be.”

Wigan Warriors: from French, King, Wardle, Marshall, Smith, Powell, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, Smithies, Ellis, Havard, Pearce-Paul, Shorrocks, Mago, O’Neill, Miski, Hill, Nsemba, Eckersley, Forber.

Wakefield Trinity: from Taufua, Lyne, Gaskell, Lino, Battye, Whitbread, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Pitts, Kay, Bowden, Atoni, Kershaw, Proctor, Langi, Bowes, Eseh, Pratt, Hewitt, Dagger, Milnes.

Referee: Aaron Moore (Wigan).