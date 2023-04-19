News you can trust since 1890
'Give it my all': Wakefield Trinity recruit Rowan Milnes makes pledge after loan move from Hull KR

Half-back Rowan Milnes has pledged to “give it my all for the club” after joining Wakefield Trinity on loan from Hull KR.

By Peter Smith
Published 19th Apr 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 09:17 BST

The 23-year-old was in Trinity’s scholarship before making his first team breakthrough with Bradford Bulls.

He joined Hull KR in 2020 and has played 37 times for the Robins, including three Betfred Super League appearances this year.

Milnes said: “I started my professional journey here in the scholarship at 15 and to be able to come back and get some valuable game time in Super League is an opportunity I’m really looking forward to.

Rowan Milnes has joined Wakefield on loan from Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Rowan Milnes has joined Wakefield on loan from Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
“I’ll give it my all for the club while I’m wearing the shirt and I’m looking forward to meeting the boys and getting started.”

Trinity are four points adrift at the bottom of the table and have failed to score in five of their nine games.

But Milnes insisted: “There are some quality players here and hopefully I can develop some good combinations with them and make a positive impact out on the field.”

Trinity coach Mark Applegarth - whose side visit Wigan Warriors on Sunday - is “really pleased” with his latest recruit.

Rowan Milnes is keen to make an impact after joining Wakefield on loan from Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Rowan Milnes is keen to make an impact after joining Wakefield on loan from Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
He said: “I know Rowan from when he was with us in the scholarship.

“He is a talented half-back who gives us some added options and depth in that position.

“I’ve been impressed with Rowan’s performances when he has featured for Hull KR and he is a player I have admired for a number of years.

“He’ll certainly add to the group and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

