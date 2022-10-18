The 24-year-old former Wakefield Trinity and Keighley Cougars player took a break from the sport at the end of 2021 but has re-signed on a one-season deal.

“I’ve kept fit,” Wray insisted. “My best mate is [Hunslet prop] Harvey Hallas, who is a fitness instructor and I’ve been working out with him, even though it has cost me!”

Wray said: “The break has made me hungrier for the sport and perhaps given me a better perspective on it and I’m keen to get back into action.

Lewis Wray has returned to Hunslet after a year out of rugby league. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

“I think I was in something like my best form under [coach ]Alan Kilshaw towards the end of the 2021 season and I’m planning to continue in that vein when the new campaign gets underway.

“I’m also looking forward to working with the younger players. I’m not a veteran by any means, but I’ve a good few years under my belt and I’m perhaps at the best age for a player, in my mid-20s.

“At the same time as passing on my experience to the young lads, I’m keen to learn from the older ones, not least recent signing Michael Knowles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Wray has been keeping fit working with Hunslet forward Harvey Hallas, pictured. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“Next season should be exciting - it was great to reach the play-offs in my last stint here, even though we lost at Doncaster and I’m aiming to help us improve on that.”

Hunslet missed out on the play-offs this year, but Kilshaw is building a squad he reckons can challenge for promotion at the end of 2023.

The coach is confident Wray can regain the form he was in during his previous spell at Hunslet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are hoping Lewis hits the ground running and starts where he left off at the end of the 2021 season,” he said.

“His performances were up there with the best front-rowers in the league. He’s very dedicated and thorough in his preparation and he’s always willing to look for areas of his game to improve.