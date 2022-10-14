Hunslet sign veteran 'pack leader' from Dewsbury Rams
Hunslet have signed veteran forward Michael Knowles on a two-year contract.
The 35-year-old joins the Parksiders from Dewsbury Rams and has also played for Castleford Tigers, Gateshead Thunder, Barrow Raiders, Sheffield Eagles and Featherstone Rovers.
“I hadn’t enjoyed my rugby league too much in the last couple of years and needed a fresh challenge, with a local team,” Knowles said. “I’m from Castleford, so Hunslet fits the bill in both respects.
“Given I’m now at the veteran stage and we have a very young side, I can make a positive contribution.
“I’ve had a good career so far, including back-to-back championships with Sheffield and I aim to use that wealth of experience for Hunslet’s benefit.”
Knowles insisted he is keen to “lead by example”. He added: “Killer [coach Alan Kilshaw] is looking to me to offer guidance to the forwards - in training as well as on match days, while he’ll look after the squad as a whole.
“It’s something I’m looking forward to. A team full of younger players can often be a bit quiet and I’ll be aiming to make them more vocal and I’ll be taking on the role of ball-playing loose-forward.
“I see no reason why the impressive team Killer’s putting together can’t finish in the top-four and push for promotion.”
Kilshaw described Knowles as “an important part of the jigsaw for next season”.
He said: “He is a real leader on and off the field and is tough with a smart football brain. He has operated at six and in the back-row as well as at 13, where we intend to play him. He comes here with the intention to succeed.”
Hunslet have also recruited 22-year-old second-rower Aaron York from Betfred League One rivals Doncaster.
York, a product of the Hunslet Warriors community club, said: “What Alan Kilshaw is trying to implement is something special and I’m really looking forward to the season.”
Kilshaw hailed the 22-year-old as “a real handful and a very skilful player”.
He said: “He adds strike out wide and also fits into how we want to develop our game model next season with his offloads and running threat.”