Austin, who has missed five games with a calf muscle injury, was named in an initial squad limited to 19 players because of injuries and suspensions.

Rhinos are without suspended half-back Aidan Sezer and Smith said: “We are weighing up what we do with Blake Austin, whether he’s ready to play or not.

“We are still stewing on that.

Blake Austin is in Rhinos' squad for the game at Hull KR, but will he play? Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“He has trained well the last few days, but I’m a coach who’s always conscious of the longer-term picture as well, not just thinking of the short term.”

Richie Myler will continue in the pivots and Corey Johnson, who has played at stand-off this season, is included in the 19, along with half-back Jack Sinfield.

Sezer is available for next week’s visit of Warrington Wolves after a two-match ban for a trip was halved on appeal.

Smith revealed: “I spent a lot of time on Monday going through all the trips that have been charged in the last couple of years.

Max Simpson has undergone surgery on an ankle injury suffered against Toulouse last month and won't play again this season. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

“A lot of the grade B’s are quite minor actually, but Aidan got done with a C, which was deemed an intentional trip.

“We felt it was reactionary rather than intentional; he got done by some exceptional footwork.

“He’s an on the ball tackler – he never uses his legs, he hardly ever tackles around the legs.

“He was put off balance and it was an instinctive thing he had no conscious thought of.

Rhinos Martin was "devastated" to receive a one-game ban, Rhinos coach Rohan Smith says. Picture by Matt West/SWpix.com.

“We thought we had a fair case; we had a good hearing, they listened to us and deliberated for a fair bit of time and came back with some positive news.”

Second-row Rhyse Martin was handed a one-game ban for grade A dangerous contact after an innocuous-looking incident.

Rhinos did not appeal and Smith said: “The severity of a lot of the charges is on the high end.

“We’ve got a devastated player who’s missing a game for that.”

Rhinos also decided not to challenge a two-match ban issued to winger David Fusitu’a for a grade C high tackle.

Meanwhile, teenager centre Max Simpson has undergone surgery on an ankle injury suffered in last month’s defeat at Toulouse and won’t play again this season.

“He is facing a three- or four-month recovery and he’ll be pretty good by the start of pre-season training,” Smith confirmed.

Fellow youngsters Levi Edwards and Oli Field remain on loan at York City Knights and Oldham respectively.

Smith said: “Levi has got a very minor knee complaint so he is not available to play this week anyway.

“Oli is getting some game time at Oldham.

“He had had a very disrupted season with injury and lack of game time and lack of quality through the reserves competition.