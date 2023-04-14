Big wins for Leeds Rhinos reserves and women: Morgan Gannon makes successful return

A strong reserves side beat Hull 38-18 in a curtain-raiser at Headingley, after leading 22-6 at the break.

Luis Roberts and Jack Sinfield both touched down twice for Rhinos, who conceded a try on the final play of the half to Mackenzie Harman, which the same player converted.

Leeds added second-half tries through Bailey Aldridge, who had a big game at hooker, Leon Ruan and Keenan Dyer-Dixon.

Jack Sinfield scores for Rhinos' reserves against Hull. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

Sinfield kicked three first-half conversions and added one after the break. Kai Morgan added one.

New England squad member Morgan Gannon came on for the final half an hour, playing in the halves when Sinfield was rested.

Leeds finished the game with 12 men after some of their more experienced players were rested in the second period.

Rhinos reserves coach Tony Smith at Friday's game. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

Sullivan Medforth and, on the final play of the game, Manoa Wacokecoke scored Hull’s second-half tries, both improved by Harman.

Rhinos’ women bounced back from last Sunday’s round one defeat by York Valkyrie with an 80-0 win over Huddersfield Giants at John Smith’s Stadium.

Leeds led 42-0 at half-time, through a brace of tries by Izzy Northrop and touchdowns from Ellie Frain, Eloise Hayward, Sophie Robinson, Georgia Hale, Beth Lockwood and Caitlin Casey.

It was a similar story after the interval as Robinson, debutant Kaiya Glynn, Jasmine Cudjoe, Tasha Gaines, Hanna Butcher, Lockwood and Casey all crossed. Sam Hulme converted two of the first four tries, then Hayward took over to land eight.

Izzy Northrop scores for Rhinos at Giants. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Rhinos will aim to make it three wins from three on Saturday when they face London Roosters at Betfred Wheelchair Super League’s Magic Weekend at the University of Birmingham in Edgbaston (noon). The game will; be streamed live on The Sportsman website’s You Tube channel.