Leeds Rhinos reserves squad v Hull FC: 3 played Super League this year, plus son of Castleford Tigers legend

Leeds Rhinos have named a strong reserves squad for tonight’s (Friday’s) curtain-raiser against Hull FC at Headingley (5.30pm).

By Peter Smith
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read

Sam Walters, who has made three Betfred Super League appearances this year, is included after being named in the initial 21 for the first team first team fixture which follows.

England hopeful Morgan Gannon will make his return from injury after playing in Rhinos’ opening two Super League games and Luis Roberts, with three first team appearances this year, is also included.

Jack Sinfield has been called up from tonight’s senior 21 and full-time squad men Alfie Edgell, Leon Ruan and Toby Warren are set to feature.

Luis Roberts will play for Rhinos reserves tonight. Picture by Steve Riding.Luis Roberts will play for Rhinos reserves tonight. Picture by Steve Riding.
Ben Hursey-Hord is back from suspension and Keenan Dyer-Dixon and Iwan Orr will both have a run-out. Dyer-Dixon came through the Rhinos’ academy two years ago and is currently at Keighley Cougars.

Orr – son of former Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors half-back Danny Orr – is from Leeds Beckett University's rugby league's programme.

Rhinos’ reserves squad is: Aldridge, Dyer-Dixon, Edgell, Gannon, Gilmore, Hursey-Hord, J Johnson, K Morgan, Nicholson-Watton, Orr, Proud, Roberts, Robinson, Ruan, Shaw, Sinfield, Tchamambe, Walters, Warren.

Sam Walters is in Rhinos' reserves squad. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.Sam Walters is in Rhinos' reserves squad. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Jack Sinfield will feature for Rhinos' reserves. Picture by Tony Johnson.Jack Sinfield will feature for Rhinos' reserves. Picture by Tony Johnson.
