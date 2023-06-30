Hornby has not played in the competition since suffering a serious shoulder injury in round one, almost three months ago.

She was a member of Rhinos' squad for last week's nines tournament in Salford, which Leeds won and her comeback is a filip for coach Lois Forsell's side as they look to climb the league table.

Rhinos visit Warrington Wolves on Sunday and Hornby said: "My shoulder is all healed now. I've been back in training for almost three weeks and I am really excited to get back out there.

Zoe Hornby on the attack for Rhinos against Warrington in last week's nines tournament. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

"It is hard watching the team play when you're not involved. We had a good nines tournament last weekend and that's given me a bit of motivation to get back."

The injury was particularly tough, coming after a long pre-season. Hornby admitted: "Obviously no one wants to get injured.

"There's no worse timing than the start of the season, but if anything, it has made me more hungry to get back. It has made me more motivated and I feel like I have got a point to prove."

Rhinos' Caitlin Beevers is on the comeback trail after being injured against Huddersfield in April. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Hornby comes back into the squad at a key time in the season, with Leeds building up for their Betfred Women's Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors at Headingley on Sunday, July 23.

"We are really getting into it now," she added. "We are going to have to build each week and hopefully get a successful end to the season."

Rhinos are second from bottom in Super League's top tier, having lost two of their opening three games, to fellow big guns York Valkyrie and St Helens.

Warrington are fourth, one place better off, but Rhinos' Cup form and their nines triumph means confidence is high among the Leeds women.

Hornby said: "Like every team, it's about building week-in and week-out. We've had a lot of changes this season, but we adapt well as a team and the results more recently have proven that.

"All teams will say you've just got to focus on yourself, more than who you're playing. We seem to have done that, we have got a point to prove and if we keep building, hopefully we'll be going in the right direction."

Hornby's England teammate Caitlin Beevers is back in the squad after a shoulder injury and Amy Hardcastle, Jenna Greening and Sophie Nuttall could also return.

Leeds Rhinos Women (at Warrington): from Robinson, Beevers, Butcher, Nuttall, Hulme, Hornby, Bennett, Amy Hardcastle, Cudjoe, Lockwood, Gaines, Northrop, Frain, Hayward, Glynn, Greening, Dockray, Casey, Enright.