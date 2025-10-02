TV details for Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards & Hull KR v St Helens as BBC 2 shows Super League semi-final
The action starts tomorrow (Friday) when Betfred Super League runners-up Wigan Warriors are due to face third-placed Leigh Leopards exclusively live on Sky Sports, with a place in the Old Trafford showpiece eight days later at stake. The following evening, league leaders Hull KR play host to St Helens in the second semi-final, which will be shown free to view on BBC 2, as well as via Sky.
On Sunday, dedicated armchair fans can fill their boots with four successive Grand Finals, beginning with the NRL Women’s showpiece which sees Sydney Roosters take on Brisbane Broncos and culminating in the Super League equivalent between Wigan and Saints. In between Brisbane’s men battle Melbourne Storm for the NRL crown and York Knights meet Toulouse Olympique in the Championship finale.
Here’s how to watch this weekend’s action, including channel details, kick-off times and when live coverage begins.
Friday. October 3: Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports+ (main channel from 7.30pm.
Saturday, October 4: Hull KR v St Helens (5.30pm), Sky Sports+ main channel from 5pm, BBC 2 from 5.15pm.
Sunday, October 5: NRLW Grand Final Sydney Roosters V Brisbane Broncos (6am), Sky Sports Mix and Main Event from 6am; NRL Grand Final Melbourne Storm v Brisbane Broncos (9.30am), Sky Sports Mix from 8.30am; Championship Grand Final York Knights v Toulouse Olympique (2pm), The Sportsman YouTube channel; Women’s Super League Grand Final Wigan Warriors v St Helens (5.30pm), Sky Sports+ main channel from 5pm.