Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three senior players - including two long-term casualties - are on course to return for Leeds Rhinos against Hull KR this weekend.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New coach Brad Arthur has named centre Harry Newman and forwards James Bentley and James Donaldson in his initial squad for Saturday’s clash at AMT Headingley. Prop or back-rower Donaldson has not played a first team game since Rhinos’ Betfred Super League round two loss at Hull KR in February, but made his comeback from a neck injury in the reserves last week.

If selected, it will be second-rower Bentley’s first appearance since he failed a head injury assessment during Rhinos’ win at Castleford Tigers on March 28. A foot injury kept Newman out of last Thursday’s defeat away to Warrington Wolves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England centre Harry Newman is back in Leeds Rhinos' initial squad for Saturday's visit of Hull KR. Picture by Steve Riding.

Rhinos are without forward Mickael Goudemand (shoulder) and centre Ned McCormack (hamstring) because of injuries suffered at Warrington. Rookie second-rower Ben Littlewood drops out of the 21 and has been dual-registered with Halifax Panthers for Sunday’s Championship visit of Widnes Vikings, along with prop Tom Nicholson-Watton - who is in Leeds’ Saturday squad - and hooker Corey Johnson.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, David Fusitu'a, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Jack Sinfield, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Sam Eseh.