Greenwood took on the role at the end of the 2018 season and took charge of 64 league and cup games, winning 23.

Rams chairman Mark Sawyer said: “I would like to pay tribute to all the hard work that Lee has put in at Dewsbury Rams over the last couple of seasons.

“He had to endure the enforced break in 2020 through Covid when the team had made such a positive start to the season and guided us to a 10th-place finish in 2021 in a season that again had issues with Covid related postponements.

Lee Greenwood has stood down as head coach at Dewsbury Rams. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“This season he has had to cope with a massive injury list and player unavailability and has done the best job possible with such limited resources. He has been so professional in his time with us and his work with the media and interaction with supporters and sponsors and we wish him well in his future career. He leaves with my utmost respect and thanks”.

Player/assistant Coach Paul Sykes has agreed to step up and take on the role as interim head coach with immediate effect while the club considers the situation.

Featherstone Rovers shrugged off any lingering effects of their 1895 Cup final defeat to see off Championship hosts Newcastle Thunder, 46-10.

Newcastle were seemingly in contention as they trailed only 12-10 at half-time but Rovers went on to complete a nine-try demolition job on their hosts, half-back Morgan Smith leading the way with a hat-trick of tries.

Morgan Smith scored a hat-trick in Featherstone Rovers' big win at Newcastle Thunder. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leilua, Wildie, Jacks (2), Bussey and Gale also crossed for Feathertone with Hall and Bussey (4) sharing the conversion points.

Rovers top the table, a point ahead of 1895 Cup winners Leigh Centurions who edged host Barrow Raiders 30-12.

Batley Bulldogs are fifth after a 46-6 win at Whitehaven.

Dale Morton crossed twice with other tries coming from Walshaw, White, Hooley, Buchanan, Leak and Reilly. Tom Gilmour landed six conversions and Luke Hooley one penalty.