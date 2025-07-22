Bet on Brad Arthur staying, derby destiny v Wakefield Trinity, academy pass test: Leeds Rhinos talking points

Round 20 means the business end of the season is here and Leeds Rhinos have everything to play for.

Sitting fourth in Betfred Super League with eight rounds remaining, Rhinos are in the title hunt, but have yet to secure a play-off spot. And ahead of Thursday’s game at Wakefield Trinity, they still don’t know who their coach will be in 2026. Here’s five talking points.

1: Will Brad Arthur. stay? The saga has rumbled on since he signed a one-year contract last August, but it’s getting to crunch time for Arthur and Rhinos. Speaking on July 10, before the home game against St Helens, the coach pledged a meeting with sporting director Ian Blease at the end of this month to decide whether he’ll be at Leeds next year, so Thursday at Wakefield is a final opportunity for the players to have their say.

As is well known, the former Parramatta Eels boss has family reasons for wanting to return to Australia and is keen to coach again in the NRL. But at the moment, there isn’t a job for him, so will he walk away from a club where he is having a positive influence, is popular, with players, staff and fans and has a realistic chance of competing for trophies in the next 14 or so months?

It’s on a knife edge, but Arthur isn’t someone who’d be comfortable spending an indefinite period out of the game. Were this writer a betting man, he’d stick 50p on Arthur doing another year at Leeds, possibly with a view to grooming assistant-coach Jamie Langley to succeed him at the end of that.

2: Wakey Wakey. Thursday is a significant match for Rhinos and everything points to it being close. It’s the sides’ third meeting this year, with one win each and the aggregate score is 34-32 to Leeds. Wakefield are seventh in the table, three places and six points behind Leeds so if the visitors win it will be a giant step towards securing a play-off spot.

Trinity will probably be stronger than they were in the two previous games, though Isaiah Vagana’s suspension is a blow, while Leeds have problems in the pack, missing Mikolaj Oledzki, Tom Holroyd and Morgan Gannon. Rhinos have five of their fellow top-seven sides still to play - four of those away from home - so it will be a good indicator of their Grand Final credentials.

3: Chasing Wigan and Leigh. Rhinos’ first objective is finish in the top-six, then secure a home play-off - for the first time since 2017 - by getting in the leading quartet, but second place and a semi-final at AMT Headingley isn’t out of reach. Wigan have looked quite ordinary without the injured Bevan French and are now just two points ahead of Leeds, who go there in the final round.

Top spot is Hull KR’s to lose, but Leigh Leopards - who don’t play this weekend - are breathing down Wigan’s necks, just one point behind. Rhinos will go third if they win at Wakefield, but six of Leigh’s last eight games are at home so they have a very strong chance of finishing at least second in the table. Still, anywhere in the top-four would be a decent effort by Leeds after eighth for the past two seasons.

4: What day is it? In the summer era Rhinos have been a Friday night club and that has worked for them, but this term there were just six home games on that day, plus four Saturdays, one Sunday and the final two are both Thursday evening kick-offs. Only one of Leeds’ last eight games is a Friday fixture, in round 27 at Wigan. They have two Saturday away matches and the rest are Thursday evenings.

This year’s list was designed to spread fixtures out across a full weekend, rather than having five or six matches on a Friday, but fans might think twice about committing to a 2026 season ticket, certainly before the schedule is published.

5: King of the Cassell. The latest academy graduate to make his Rhinos debut, Presley Cassell, is an impressive individual on and off the field. The 18-year-old didn’t look out of place when he got on for the final quarter in last Friday’s 42-6 win against Salford Red Devils and then handled media duties after the game like a seasoned pro’.

Cassell has been tipped as a future star ever since joining Rhinos’ scholarship ahead of the 2022 season and, if all goes to plan, is someone who will make a mark in Super League over the next few years. He is the 108th product of Leeds’ academy to play for the club in the competition and among eight in the matchday squad last Friday. Another, George Brown, was 18th man. Of the 25 players used by Rhinos this year, the majority - 14 - have been academy products. Six are from overseas and five non-academy.