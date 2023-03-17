'Best version': Hunslet RLFC coach Alan Kilshaw warns of London Skolars threat

The hosts are bottom of Betfred League One after losing their opening two games, but Kilshaw is not in a mood to take chances.

Hunslet got off the mark in their most recent League One fixture with an impressive win over North Wales Crusaders, but have endured some tough afternoons at New River Stadium in the past.

Kilshaw insisted: “I am sure we will be seeing the best version of London Skolars on Saturday.

Srteve Crossley is set to return for Hunslet aftert illness.

“We know how hard we need to work to produce the performance we want and what it’s going to take to secure the result we want.”

Kilshaw reckons Skolars’ poor form so far is temporary. He added: “They are traditionally slow starters.

“Because of their locality they struggle to get trial games in before the start of the season and it therefore takes them a few matches to get going, but we won’t read too much into their form because we know how strong they can be, especially at home.

“They have some good athletes, they can be very physical and they have had two weeks to prepare for this game.”

Lewis Wray is serving a one-match ban.

The Parksiders are without prop Lewis Wray who is serving a one-match suspension after being sent-off in the win over North Wales Crusaders two weeks ago.

Dan McGrath also misses out after suffering concussion in last Sunday’s Betfred Challenge Cup loss to Keighley Cougars.

Fellow winger Kieron Lawton is a week away from recovering from an ankle injury sustained against North Wales, but prop/captain Steve Crossley (illness) and stand-off Jake Sweeting (shoulder) are back in contention.

Hooker Jamie Greenwood is included in Hunslet’s 21-man squad after completing a six-game suspension from his time with National Conference club Siddal.

New signing Alfie Goddard could also make his debut.

Kilshaw said: “We have a couple of enforced changes, through suspension and injury, which presents opportunities to other players who we’re excited to see in a Hunslet shirt.”

Hunslet (at London Skolars): from Watson, Render, Ryder, Burton, Sweeting, Conroy, H Hallas, S Hallas, Crossley, Jordan-Roberts, York, Knowles, Newbound, Syme, Whiteley, Carr, Greenwood, Bull, Croston, Wheeler, Goddard.