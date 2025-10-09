'Best in business' Leeds Rhinos duo join Wakefield Trinity as youth key to long-term success

Former Leeds Rhinos head of youth John Bastian has pledged to “make a huge difference” after joining Wakefield Trinity in a similar role.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bastian has made the move across West Yorkshire alongside Simon Bell, who was head of pathways talent identification at Rhinos and is Trinity’s new head of talent, recruitment and operations. Rhinos announced a reshuffle of their youth department last month with Mark Butterill succeeding Bell and Darren Higgins taking over from Bastian.

A former Featherstone Rovers head-coach, Bastian had two spells at Leeds and also worked in the youth system at Warrington Wolves, Bradford Bulls and Hull KR. He said: “I want to say a big thank you to Wakefield Trinity for giving us this opportunity. When we got the option to come I didn’t hesitate in accepting the role. Our goal is to make a huge difference here when it comes to youth development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield Trinity have made two backroom signings from Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Bell, who had been at Rhinos for 20 years, added: “Myself and John are looking forward to getting started and are going to work our damnedest to make sure Wakefield Trinity have a bright future with youth players coming through into the first team.”

Wakefield’s director of rugby Ste Mills stated: “Securing the services of John and Simon is huge for Wakefield Trinity. We feel they are the best in the business at youth identification and development and their track records back that up.

“We’re building something long-term here at Wakefield Trinity and investing in youth development is a big part of that. Having John and Simon in the club now give these young talented players the best support and opportunity to succeed.”