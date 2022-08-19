'Be prepared': Hunslet coach's message to players ahead of Swinton Lions showdown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Parksiders are on a three-match losing run in Betfred League One, but Kilshaw insisted: “We have responded well to big defeats this season and I haven’t lost any confidence or faith in this group.”

He stressed: “We have to be prepared both mentally and physically.

“The group recognise where they are at and the effort needed to perform for the full 80 minutes.

Duane Straugheir remains in Hunslet's injury list. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have had a huge focus on our process and preparation this week and the outcome on Sunday will be a by-product of that.”

Hunslet trailed only 12-6 when half-back Matty Beharrell was sin-binned for a professional foul seven minutes before half-time.in last week’s game, but conceded four tries while down to 12 men.

“We need to manage being a man short better, even though it’s not something we’re used to, given our good disciplinary record this season,” Kilshaw said.

Fraser Stroud will be available next weekend after suspension. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

“I was really pleased with the way we’d fought back from 12-0 down and at 54-6, with the hour-mark approaching, we were really looking down the barrel, but I was very pleased by how our players dug in, so there were some positives to take out of the game.”

Kilshaw has now completed a two-match touchline ban and admitted: “It’ll be good to be back in the dugout for Sunday’s game.”

The coach has made just one change to the 21-man squad named last week.

Hooker Jamie Greenwood, signed this week from National Conference club Siddal, has been drafted in to replace Cam Berry who suffered a season-ending hand injury at work.

Hunslet's new signing Jamie Greenwood. Picture by Hunslet RLFC

Duane Straugheir (broken arm), Jimmy Watson (hamstring tendon sprain), Jacob Doyle (knee) and Sion Jones (knee) remain on the casualty list.

Fraser Stroud will be available next week following suspension, but Kiedan Hartley and Richard Wilkinson are long-term absentees because of work commitments.

Hunslet (at Swinton): from Render, Reittie, Mossop, Hallas, Whiteley, Jordan-Roberts, Summers, Syme, Greenwood, O’Hanlon, Paga, Carr, Hallett, Sanderson, Moran, Beharrell, Peltier, Hird, Turner, Oakley, Walker.