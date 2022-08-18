Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The signing spree has begun early with Siddal hooker Jamie Greenwood being registered for the rest of 2022.

Greenwood, 23, was the Halifax club’s try scorer when they were beaten 30-4 at Hunslet in a Betfred Challenge Cup tie six months ago and could be joined by several of his teammates at South Leeds Stadium next year.

He was originally targeted for 2023, but the deal was brought forward after on-loan Oli Burton was recalled by Batley Bulldogs and Cam Berry suffered a hand injury at work.

Hunslet's new signing Jamie Greenwood. Picture by Hunslet RLFC

Kilshaw said: “We have identified a few players from the National Conference League for 2023, including a few at Hunslet Club Parkside and several from Siddal, who performed well against us in the Cup.

“Having opened talks with Jamie for next season, we then lost Oli Burton and Cam Berry in the space of a few days last week, so I asked him if he wanted to join up as soon as possible and he was keen on the opportunity.”

The coach added: “He has Betfred League One experience playing in Oldham’s promotion team in 2019 and has been a standout in the Conference for Siddal for the last few seasons.

“It’s a timely boost at this stage of the year to add a player of his quality to the group.”

Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Greenwood said: “I joined Huddersfield Giants’ academy at 16 before moving on to Oldham.

“Then Covid-19 hit and after that I went to Dewsbury before going back to Siddal at the start of last year.

“We’re going well in the NCL, with the play-offs beckoning, but I’m ambitious and joining Hunslet wasn’t a chance I could let slip, while I know Siddal are famous for having plenty of strength in depth.

“My immediate ambition is to play every week and, from the team’s perspective, to help us win as many games as possible.”

Oli Burton has been recalled by Batley. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC.