The Parksiders are sixth in Betfred League One, nine points ahead of third-bottom Skolars and will be favourites tomorrow, but boss Alan Kilshaw warned: “London are a very physical side.”

He said: “We know how they will challenge us and we are prepared for that.

“The group know how we want to play and what effort it takes to play that way.”

Duane Straugheir. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC.

Prop Ross Peltier, a new loan signing from Dewsbury Rams, has been included in Hunslet’s squad and captain Duane Straugheir (broken arm) and centre Jason Mossop (groin) are available after injury, but forward Josh Jordan-Roberts is beginning a three-match ban. On-loan Cole Oakley has been recalled by Halifax.

“It also gives us depth, to cover any knocks.

“We have been trying to look after any individuals who have had niggling injuries during the last few weeks to keep them fresh as we head into the back end of the season and this weekend will be no different.”

Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Hunslet (v London Skolars): from: Watson, Render, Mossop, Hallas, Whiteley, Straugheir, Summers, Syme, Berry, Stableford, Paga, Carr, Hallett, Doyle, Walker, Burton, Jones, Beharrell, Peltier, Hird, Turner.

Referee: Matt Rossleigh (London).