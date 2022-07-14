The deal, until the end of this season, is the Jamaica international’s second spell at South Leeds Stadium, following five substitute appearances on loan from Keighley Cougars during Hunslet’s Championship One promotion-winning campaign in 2014.

Peltier, 30, reached the League One promotion final with Doncaster last season and has also been on the books at Huddersfield Giants and Bradford Bulls.

After nine appearances for Rams this season, he is aiming for more game time at Hunslet to boost his hopes of featuring in the upcoming World Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Peltier celebrates scoring for Jamaica against Scotland at Featherstone last year. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

“My season at Dewsbury was disrupted by injury and after that my appearances were limited,” he said.

“But Hunslet’s coach Alan Kilshaw impressed me when we spoke.

“He really sold Hunslet to me.

“This club has a lot going for it, not least the mostly young team he has put together.

“I really do reckon we can make an impact in the battle for promotion and I’m excited about being part of that.”

Peltier added: “They have had some very good results recently and one thing I really like is they’ve got so many young players in the pack.

“I’m really looking forward to working with our captain, Duane Straugheir, to help bring them on.

“It was good, when I went to training this week, to meet up again with full-back Jimmy Watson, who was a big part of that successful side of eight years ago and still is.”

Kilshaw believes Peltier could be a crucial piece in Hunslet’s promotion-chasing jigsaw.

“We are delighted to add Ross to the group,” he said. “The timing couldn’t be better.

“Having a few experienced players back, on top of the recruitment we have already done, boosts our squad depth and sets us up for a strong back end of the season.

“Ross is a destructive player who has played really well in the Championship this season and in previous years.