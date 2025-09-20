Australian ace's upset hope as Leeds Rhinos hit form for Women's Super League semi-final at Wigan Warriors

Australian play-maker Mel Howard is aiming to cap an impressive first season in England by steering Leeds Rhinos into the Women’s Super League Grand Final.

Rhinos visit league leaders Wigan Warriors on Sunday for a play-off semi-final at the end of a week when stand-off Howard was named their player of the year. The 31-year-old joined Leeds in pre-season after playing for Newcastle Knights in Australia’s Women’s Premiership. Before that, she had spells at Women’s NRL (NRLW) level with St George-Illawarra Dragons and Sydney Roosters and made a State of Origin appearance for New South Wales.

“I was honoured to win the award,” Howard admitted. “It was very unexpected, but really cool. The goal was for me to come over here and play well and contribute as much as I can to the team, so it’s nice to get a bit of recognition for that. I thought there were a few players who could have won it, so I am very grateful.”

Mel Howard, right, receives the women's player of the year trophy from Leeds Rhinos president Gill Spencer. Picture by Tom Pearson/Leeds Rhinos.

Reflecting on her first season in England, Howard said: “It was a bit of an adjustment; playing is a bit different and living in a different county took a bit to adjust to, but I’ve really enjoyed my time. Leeds has been very supportive and helpful and the coaching staff and girls have been super-lovely and welcoming, so it has been really nice.”

Of whether she will be at Rhinos next year, Howard added: “I’ve not set anything up yet, but I am open to it. We’ll see what happens, I have got a few things to sort, but possibly.”

Leeds finished fourth in Betfred Women’s Super League, but will go into the play-off on the back of an impressive 30-14 home win against defending champions York Valkyrie last weekend. It is the toughest-possible challenge for Leeds who have lost home and away to Wigan in the league this term, as well as a Challenge Cup semi-final.

“Wigan have been the team to beat all year,” Howard conceded. “We haven’t played our best against them, we have improved each game and the last time we went set for set with them for a large chunk of the game.

Bethan Dainton will return in Leeds Rhinos' semi-final at Wigan Warriors on Sunday. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“That is a big positive and I feel like our performance against York was one of our best, so we are hitting where we need to be at the right part of the season. Hopefully it is a good game and fingers crossed we can get the job done.”

Wales captain Bethan Dainton is back in contention after rugby union duty and illness and the return of other first-choice players, including England star Caitlin Beevers, has given Rhinos a boost, Howard reckons.

“I am fortunate she plays outside me on my edge and just her chat alone has been enormous,” she said. “We’ve got a pretty young team, there’s leaders within the team, but having someone like Beevers, who is quite vocal, is super-helpful. She comes with a lot of experience and runs the ball hard.”

Leeds Rhinos women (at Wigan, Sunday, 7.30pm): from Stead, Beevers, Nuttall, Howard, Walker, Sykes, Bennett, Northrop, Brown, Murray, DaintonBruce, Donnelly, Glynn,Greening, Whitehead, Frain, Boyd, Blakey, Bryer, Owen.