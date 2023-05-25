Milner this afternoon (Thursday) joined Huddersfield Giants on a loan deal until the end of the season, when his move will be made permanent. He will not be eligible to play when Tigers face Giants at John Smith’s Stadium on Friday.

The 31-year-old is in the final season of his contract and Last said the club “weren't in a position to guarantee him anything for next year”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Milner’s exit was announced, Last confirmed: “It means now we have a clear pathway and some [salary] cap space to look at some players that can come in and help us moving forward.”

Adam Milner's final Tigers appearance was the home loss Catalans Dragons two weeks ago. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Last hailed hailed Milner as a “wonderful servant to this club”. He added: “It gave me great pleasure to give him the opportunity to make his 300th appearance for Castleford Tigers, which I think made him the highest appearance maker in Super League for us.

“He has served the club with great distinction, he has pursued an opportunity and we have been supportive of that.”

Milner admitted it is a wrench to leave. He said: “It has been my life for 13-plus years, from making my debut at 18 years old in 2010, to going on to make 301 appearances and featuring in both a Grand Final and a Challenge Cup final and being part of the first Cas team to ever win the league, in 2017.

Adam Milner in action for Castleford against Leeds Rhinos this season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can honestly say I have put my heart and soul into the club and have got everything and more out of it.

“I have had some of the most incredible experiences that'll never be forgotten and made some of the best friendships along the way.

“I am immensely proud to have worn the Cas colours and represented this amazing club for so long. It has been an incredibly emotional time for me to leave, but I am looking forward to a new challenge.”