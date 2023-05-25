Forward Adam Milner made his Tigers debut in 2010, but is out of contract at the end of this season and coach Andy Last revealed he is set to join Huddersfield Giants “with immediate effect”.

Last has not included Milner in his initial squad for Friday’s game at Huddersfield, whose boss Ian Watson has confirmed he is keen to get the 31-year-old board.

“He is potentially on the move with immediate effect,” Last said: “That hasn't been finalised with regards to the paperwork, so that's why he's not playing for us at the weekend.

Castleford coach Andy Last. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“Three weeks ago he played his 300th game for Castleford Tigers. He has been a great servant to the club and a player who has represented the club with great respect and distinction and played with great desire.

“He has made the decision he felt was in his best interests. There's an opportunity at Huddersfield not only for this year, but next year and we weren't in a position to guarantee him anything for next year. We didn't want to stand in his way and wish him all the best.”

Tigers are second from bottom in Betfred Super League, one place behind Giants and defeat would leave them six points adrift of Friday’s hosts.

Tigers’ have lost 11 of their 13 competitive games this year and Last insisted: “Nobody is hurting more than the playing group and the coaching staff.

Tigers' Adam Milner. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We're in rough waters at the moment, but I know we'll be able to get through this. The tough times make the good times even better.”

Buereta Faraimo, Gareth Widdop, Jacob Miller, Kenny Edwards, Liam Watts and Elliot Wallis are included in Tigers’ initial 21 after not featuring in last Sunday’s Betfred Challenge Cup defeat by Hull FC.

Will Tate and Jacob Hookem drop out. Full-back Niall Evalds needs surgery on a pectoral muscle injury and could miss the rest of the season.

Huddersfield Giants: from Connor, Marsters, Naiqama, Bibby, Lolohea, Fages, Hill, Peats, Greenwood, McQueen, Yates, English, Rushton, Ikahihifo, O’Brien, Wilson, Cudjoe, Halsall, Senior, Hewitt, Pryce.

Tigers' Niall Evalds could miss the rest of this season because of injury. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Castleford Tigers: from Turner, Fonua, Faraimo, Widdop, Miller, Lawler, McShane, Griffin, Edwards, Mellor, Westerman, Massey, Sutcliffe, Broadbent, Mustapha, Matagi, Robb, Martin, Wallis, Hall, Watts.