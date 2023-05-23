Academy product Jack Croft rejoins Wakefield Trinity after spell in Australia

The 22-year-old Trinity academy product made the first of his 18 senior appearances in 2019, but left the club when his contract expired last autumn.

He joined Australian Queensland Cup side Wynnum Manly Seagulls in February and has now returned to Wakefield on a contract until the end of this season.

“I’m really pleased to be back at Wakefield and looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead,” Croft - who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during a spell on loan at Oldham in 2021 - said.

Jack Croft in action for Wakefield against Leeds last season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It was good to be back at training among the lads and our sole focus is on preparing for Catalans at the weekend.

“I’ve spent a lot of my career to date working under Mash [coach Mark Applegarth], so I’m looking forward to working with him in the first team environment.

“I’ll be giving everything for the cause and I’m really looking forward to getting back out on the field with the boys.”

Wakefield coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Applegarth is “delighted” to have Croft back in the squad.

“He’s a player I know well and I’ve had him since his scholarship days, so I’m really looking forward to working with him again,” the former Trinity youth boss said.