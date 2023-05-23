Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

Academy product Jack Croft rejoins Wakefield Trinity after spell in Australia

Home-grown centre Jack Croft has rejoined Wakefield Trinity.
By Peter Smith
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 15:37 BST

The 22-year-old Trinity academy product made the first of his 18 senior appearances in 2019, but left the club when his contract expired last autumn.

He joined Australian Queensland Cup side Wynnum Manly Seagulls in February and has now returned to Wakefield on a contract until the end of this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m really pleased to be back at Wakefield and looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead,” Croft - who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during a spell on loan at Oldham in 2021 - said.

Jack Croft in action for Wakefield against Leeds last season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Jack Croft in action for Wakefield against Leeds last season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Jack Croft in action for Wakefield against Leeds last season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It was good to be back at training among the lads and our sole focus is on preparing for Catalans at the weekend.

Read More
'I want to show some loyalty to them': Wakefield Trinity's Mason Lino signs new ...

“I’ve spent a lot of my career to date working under Mash [coach Mark Applegarth], so I’m looking forward to working with him in the first team environment.

“I’ll be giving everything for the cause and I’m really looking forward to getting back out on the field with the boys.”

Wakefield coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.Wakefield coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Wakefield coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Applegarth is “delighted” to have Croft back in the squad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He’s a player I know well and I’ve had him since his scholarship days, so I’m really looking forward to working with him again,” the former Trinity youth boss said.

“He’ll add some options to our centre positions and now he is fully fit after his knee injury, I’m looking forward to seeing him progress to the next stage of his career, which is obviously week in and week out at Super League.”

Related topics:HomeWakefield TrinityAustraliaTrinityWakefield