'Absolutely unreal': World Cup massive for women's game says Leeds Rhinos' England star Caitlin Beevers
Leeds Rhinos and England star Caitlin Beevers says the forthcoming World Cup will be “massive” for women’s and girls’ rugby league.
Beevers, 20, was player of the match when Rhinos beat York City Knights in the Super League Grand Final earlier this month and has this week been named in England’s World Cup squad.
She returned to her roots, passing on tips to 70 girls and boys from her former community club Dewsbury Moor during the RFL’s Three Lions Week, which is designed to inspire more people into the sport before the World Cup.
The session was staged by Leeds Rhinos Foundation and took place at the club’s Kirkstall training base.
“It’s great to see so many girls come down and play,” Beevers said. “When I used to play, we used to struggle for numbers, it’s fantastic to see the game growing.
“The World Cup is going to be massive for the game, we can see the game developing with younger age groups.
“I went to a tournament the other day and there were under-11s and under-nines - I couldn’t believe it.
“When I started playing you only played for the lads’ teams. The fact it has grown to a point where they can start at younger age groups it’s great for the game.”
She added: “Having the World Cup on home soil is massive. It’s so important these girls can see us on TV, in person.
“We need people to be able to see that. I used to look up to the men, which was fine, but it’s great to see the shift.
“Three Lions Week, having the platform to be able to say to the girls ‘this is where you can be and we want you to be a part of it’, is a step in the right direction for the game.”
England’s World Cup campaign kicks off against Brazil on Tuesday, November 1.
Beevers said: “It’s a massive privilege to play for your country, but to play at Headingley with your Leeds Rhinos teammates – it’s absolutely unreal.
“The girl inside me is screaming as I thought it would never be possible. My parents will be able to come to a lot of the games which is immense.”