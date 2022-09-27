Beevers, 20, was player of the match when Rhinos beat York City Knights in the Super League Grand Final earlier this month and has this week been named in England’s World Cup squad.

She returned to her roots, passing on tips to 70 girls and boys from her former community club Dewsbury Moor during the RFL’s Three Lions Week, which is designed to inspire more people into the sport before the World Cup.

The session was staged by Leeds Rhinos Foundation and took place at the club’s Kirkstall training base.

Rhinos and England star Caitlin Beevers. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

“It’s great to see so many girls come down and play,” Beevers said. “When I used to play, we used to struggle for numbers, it’s fantastic to see the game growing.

“The World Cup is going to be massive for the game, we can see the game developing with younger age groups.

“I went to a tournament the other day and there were under-11s and under-nines - I couldn’t believe it.

“When I started playing you only played for the lads’ teams. The fact it has grown to a point where they can start at younger age groups it’s great for the game.”

Rhinos' England duo Georgia Roche and Caitlin Beevers, plus Leeds coach Lois Forsell, pass on tips to Dewsbury Moor players during the Three Lions Week session at Kirkstall. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

She added: “Having the World Cup on home soil is massive. It’s so important these girls can see us on TV, in person.

“We need people to be able to see that. I used to look up to the men, which was fine, but it’s great to see the shift.

“Three Lions Week, having the platform to be able to say to the girls ‘this is where you can be and we want you to be a part of it’, is a step in the right direction for the game.”

England International Caitlin Beevers takes part in a Three Lions Week session with Dewsbury Moor youngsters at Leeds Rhinos' Kirkstall training base. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

England’s World Cup campaign kicks off against Brazil on Tuesday, November 1.

Beevers said: “It’s a massive privilege to play for your country, but to play at Headingley with your Leeds Rhinos teammates – it’s absolutely unreal.

