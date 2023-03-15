The derby will be Last’s second game in caretaker charge since Lee Radford’s departure, following a 36-6 loss at Huddersfield Giants six days earlier.

He is keen to take the job on a full-time basis, but stressed: “The club are working their way through the applications which have come in and there’s been plenty of them.

“It’s a club that’s held in high regard, one with great history and one I am proud to lead at this moment in time.

Tigers interim-coach Andy Last. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“Hopefully I’ll get the opportunity to lead it moving forward, but the best way I can confirm the opportunity I’ve got at the moment is by getting the players to play better.

“Ultimately they will decide whether I get the job. Hopefully they play well against Leeds, we get the result and that might get me a week closer to getting the job.”

Rhinos are aiming for a third successive win, which would lift them, for 24 hours, to third in Betfred Super League.

Tigers are yet to win this term, but 12 months ago Rhinos were also searching for a new head-coach after a poor start to the campaign.

George Lawler, Alex Mellor and Adam Milner reflect on last week's defeat at Huddersfield, which was Tigers' fourth successive loss. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

They went on to reach the Grand Final and Last insisted Tigers can take inspiration from that.

He said: “It is a worry at the moment because we’ve played four games and got four losses, but the season’s a long one.

“If we can get a couple of good performances and a couple of wins, the tweak is capable of catching fire and going on a good run.

Coach Rohan Smith has turned Rhinos around since taking charge midway through last season and Andy Last wants the chance to do the same for Castleford. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

“We are taking it one game at a time and we can’t look past Leeds because they’ve had two very good results.”

“They showed what they are about in the second-half against Wakefield last week, they stayed in the arm wrestle and then a bit of quality shone through for them to score 26 unanswered points.