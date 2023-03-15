'A bit of a shock': Castleford Tigers man retires from top-level rugby league ahead of Leeds Rhinos derby

Jake Mamo. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Mamo, 28, joined Tigers from Warrington Wolves ahead of last season and scored 10 tries in 20 appearances during 2023.

He played in Tigers’ opening two games this term, but Last confirmed injuries have taken their toll.

“He has been suffering a bit with a back injury,” the team boss said. “Due to medical reasons and how he is feeling with regards to his body, he has made a decision he is going to retire from top-level rugby league.”

Castleford interim-coach Andy Last. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Last, whose side are at home to Leeds Rhinos on Thursday, admitted: “It came as a bit of a shock, but he suffered a couple of knocks in the last couple of years, a couple of concussions etc and he couldn’t quite shake off this back injury.

“He didn’t really show any signs he was coming to this decision. He got through pre-season okay and picked up a knock in one of the games, which he has struggled to shake off.

“He’s got some scarring from a mental point of view with regards to some injuries he picked up earlier in his career and it has obviously impacted on how he’s feeling.”

Mamo’s exit creates a vacancy on Tigers’ overseas quota. Last said: “You look at the market and there’s some options out there, but we don’t want to rush into it and make a knee-jerk signing.