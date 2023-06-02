Eighteen-year-old back Alfie Edgell has been drafted into Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad for the first time, while second-rower Leon Ruan, 19, retains his place after being an unused reserve for last week’s clash with St Helens.

Edgell joined Rhinos’ academy from the Kippax community club and was promoted into the full-time squad ahead of the 2023 season.

He was a member of last year’s academy Grand Final-winning side and has also featured for Rhinos’ reserves.

Alfie Edgell in action for Rhinos' reserves against Castleford this season. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

Coach Rohan Smith hailed him as a “terrific young kid” and enthused: “He had an excellent pre-season, I think he missed maybe five minutes of one training session.

“He has done everything, he competes well - full-back or six is where we see him - and he is a good ball-runner, competitive, tough.

“Like many of our kids who have come out of the academy program he has got those attributes we want to see. He is a good team guy and he is working on his game every day.”

Rhinos youngster Alfie Edgell. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Ruan impressed in Rhinos’ pre-season games, but has also yet to feature in Betfred Super League.

He was a League One young player of the year nominee last season, with Doncaster and has played for Championship side Bradford Bulls on dual-registration this term.

Magic, at St James’s Park in Newcastle, is a huge event, but Smith insisted he would have no fears about either player coming into the side, if necessary.

“Everyone has got to play at some stage,” he said. “Sometimes that’s the best situation to go into, a big game and a big occasion.

Leon Ruan is also in contention to make his debut this weekend. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“If it is their turn they will have plenty of other players around to support them. They have worked hard and it’s only a matter of time before they play.

“Sometimes your hand is forced and sometimes that can unveil a player and build your squad.”