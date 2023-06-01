Stand-off Blake Austin is a surprise inclusion after missing two games with a claf muscle injury. Smith had said he would not feature this week.

Centre Harry Newman, scrum-half Aidan Sezer and stand-off/second-row Morgan Gannon are all missing after being hurt during last Friday’s defeat by St Helens. Forward Zane Tetevano is not included, despite completing a two-match suspension.

Second-rower James Bentley is back in contention after a two-match layoff with concussion and full-back Luke Hooley, winger Liam Tindall, three-quarter Luis Roberts and second-row Leon Ruan retain their place in the squad after not featuring last week. Teenage outside-back Alfie Edgell is included for the first time.

Morgan Gannon was one of three Rhinos players injured during last Friday's defeat to St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

In contrast Tigers coach Andy Last has made just one change to the 21 named before last Friday’s defeat at Huddersfield Giants.

Winger Jason Qareqare has been recalled from loan at Bradford Bulls and replaces Alex Sutcliffe who was an unused squad member last Friday.

Leeds Rhinos’ initial 21 is: Richie Myler, Nene Macdonald, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Mikolaj Oledzki, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Derrell Olpherts, Justin Sangare,Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Luke Hooley, Sam Walters, Liam Tindall, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Leon Ruan, Alfie Edgell.

Castleford Tigers’ 21 is: Jordan Turner, Mahe Fonua, Bureta Faraimo, Gareth Widdop, Jacob Miller, George Lawler, Paul McShane, George Griffin, Kenny Edwards, Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman, Nathan Massey, Jack Broadbent, Muizz Mustapha, Suaia Matagi, Cain Robb, Brad Martin, Elliot Wallis, Sam Hall, Jason Qareqare, Liam Watts.