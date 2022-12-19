The traditional Christmas derby begins Rhinos’ pre-season campaign and Smith confirmed: “There’ll be some very experienced guys, some young guys and a few new guys will make their first appearance in a Rhinos jumper.”

Former Castleford Tigers back Derrell Olpherts, prop Justin Sangare (from Toulouse Olympique), ex-Wigan Warriors second-rower James McDonnell and forward Leon Ruan, who was at Doncaster last season, are all set to play.

Front-rower Sam Lisone signed from Gold Coast Titans, arrived in England yesterday, but will not feature.

New Rhinos recruit Derrell Olpherts. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

Smith said: “It’s too early for Sam. We’d hoped he’d be here a few weeks earlier and have a chance to prepare properly to roll out for some time on Boxing Day, but visas and work permits and that type of stuff took a little longer than expected.”

Centre Nene Macdonald, brought in from Leigh Centurions, suffered a quad injury playing for Papua New Guinea in their World Cup quarter-final defeat by England and is “touch and go” for Rhinos’ Betfred Super League opener at Warrington Wolves on February 16, according to Smith.

Another recruit, ex-Batley Bulldogs full-back Luke Hooley, is also on the casualty list. Smith confirmed: “He had an innocuous incident at training.

“He went over on his ankle and it turned out to be one of those that might have healed, but would have taken a couple of months. The surgeon felt rather than having surgery later it was best to get it done sooner.”

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Prop Mikolaj Oledzki “will likely miss the first little bit of the season” as he recovers from shoulder surgery and loose-forward Cameron Smith has also been ruled out of Boxing Day.

“He’s had relatively minor elbow surgery,” Smith revealed. “He is almost back to full capacity, but not quite good enough to play on Monday.”

Meanwhile, Smith is in no hurry to decide on Rhinos’ captain for 2023. Kruise Leeming is keen to continue in the role, but the coach stressed: “It’s not something that’s pressing at this moment in time.

“I think everyone is taking the pre-season to get themselves ready and prepared. I’m still understanding individuals and how the group interacts with each other. There is nothing imminent there.”