And she says they are determined not to let all that hard work go to waste when Rhinos visit Wigan Warriors tomorrow.
Rhinos hit back from 14-0 down to beat arch-rivals Saints 20-18 thanks to Fran Goldthorp’s last-gasp try, converted by Courtney Winfield-Hill.
Kerrigan, who is a newly-qualified teacher, said: “We hadn’t beaten them since 2019, but it was even more special because people like Beth Lockwood had to take half a day off work, I had to do the same and get a supply teacher for my class.
“It was amazing, the fact we all pulled together on that particular day. At 14-0 down, it was who wanted it more? A lot of people had sacrificed a lot to be there and I think that showed.
Kerrigan admitted Rhinos are “still on a bit of a high”, but insisted: “There’s always things you can learn. From the Saints game, the forwards have a lot of skills to work on, individual targets to reach.
“There’s always something that can be better, but we are going into this game, not over-confident, but with enough confidence to make sure we get the job done.”
Though Wigan are fourth in the five-team competition, Kerrigan warned Rhinos can’t go into the game at Robin Park (2pm) in complacent mood. She said: “We’ve all got targets and it’s time to put them into practice and make sure we get ahead of Wigan.”