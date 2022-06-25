Rhinos avenged their 2021 Grand Final defeat and last month’s loss in the Challenge Cup showpiece, thanks to Courtney Winfield-Hill’s conversion of a last-gasp try by Fran Goldthorp, her second touchdown of the game.

Rhinos had trailed 14-0 after 21 minutes in the Sky-televised clash and it was arguably their best win in a regular-season fixture.

“It’s the one that means the most,” Forsell, who took charge in 2020, said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am really proud of the girls.

“We’ve had a bit of adversity the past few weeks, we’ve gone into two games now and not had the 17 players we’d put down on the teamsheet.

“Shannon Lacey dropped out and Adaoha [Akwiwu] came in and was absolutely fantastic off the bench in her first game back from an acl [anterior cruciate ligament] injury.

“The girls put everything out there for the club and their teammates and for them to get the win is special.”

Saints were well on top in the early stages and Forsell reflected: “I said to them at half-time they’d done so well to go in with the score we did [14-10] and not to implode and panic.”

But she insisted: “I don’t think we were just two points better than them.

“I think we can be better, we’ve got to be smarter, but if you’ve got that team energy and desire to stick together, you can’t go far wrong.”

Georgia Roche, a pre-season signing from Castleford Tigers, had an outstanding game alongside her England half-back partner - and fellow former Woman of Steel - Winfield-Hill.

Forsell said: “Georgia is a game-changer, we are so proud to have her at Leeds.

“She is a real talent, but she is only just starting, she has got so much to improve on.”