'A little bit of flexibility': Gary Hetherington talks what now for Leeds Rhinos after Kruise Leeming exit

Chief executive Gary Hetherington has confirmed Leeds Rhinos did not request a transfer fee from Gold Coast Titans for former captain Kruise Leeming.

By Peter Smith
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read

Hetherington says the hooker’s departure has given Rhinos some flexibility on their salary cap, but played down the prospects of a replacement signing.

Leeming joined the NRL side after being released from his Rhinos contract, which was due to expire at the end of next season.

The 27-year-old has penned a deal until the end of 2024 and could return to Betfred Super League next year - with St Helens and Warrington Wolves being possible destinations - if his stay in Australia doesn’t work out.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Kruise requested a release and we agreed to it,” Hetherington said. “Kruise has been a good servant to the club, it’s something he wanted to do and something Rohan [Smith, Rhinos’ coach] was comfortable with, so the club agreed to that request.”

Hetherington said Rhinos could have held out for a fee, but added: “We agreed to the release in the knowledge it is often difficult for a player to move during the season because most clubs are spent up and fixed up as well. That was taken into consideration.”

Read More
Leeming joined Rhinos from Huddersfield Giants, who Leeds play at Headingley on Sunday, before the 2020 Betfred Super League season.

Kruise Leeming. Picture by Steve Riding.
Kruise Leeming. Picture by Steve Riding.
Kruise Leeming. Picture by Steve Riding.

He was appointed captain two years later, by then-coach Richard Agar, but suffered a foot injury midway through the campaign and was dropped to the bench for Rhinos’ play-off campaign and the Grand Final.

Smith declined to appoint a full-time captain for 2023 and, after Leeming started the first two games this term, he again lost his place to rising star Jarrod O’Connor and made his transfer request two weeks later.

Hetherington insisted there are no hard feelings on Rhinos’ part over Leeming’s exit and Leeds already have quality hookers in their squad.

He said: “Kruise is a good player, he has served the club well and we genuinely wish him all the best in his future

“We think he can do well wherever he goes. It is always disappointing, but that’s the nature of the industry we are in.

“Jarrod O’Connor has played exceptionally well and with Corey Johnson emerging as a quality young player as well, they were uppermost in Rohan’s thoughts.”

Though Rhinos’ overseas quota is full for this season, Leeming’s departure has opened some space on their salary cap.

“We were spent up and the salary cap starts on December 1, 2022,” Hetherington said. “It has created a little bit of flexibility, but not much, in truth.

“There’s very little movement of players during the season. We have brought in quite a few new players this season and we’re not short of numbers in terms of the depth of our squad.

“Rohan is keen to give opportunities to players who deserve them. Like always, we are vigilant and looking at player availability and improving our squad, that doesn’t change at all. That has always been the case and always will be.”

