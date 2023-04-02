Leeds Rhinos news: Kruise Leeming move completed as ex-captain joins NRL club

The arrangement gives him an opportunity to secure a longer stay in Australia if he proves a success there, but also allows for a possible return to England next year when St Helens will be seeking a number nine following James Roby’s retirement.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook told the club’s website: “Kruise has runs on the board in the hooking role and has shown what he can do in the English competition for many years now.

“With Sam Verrills on the sidelines as he recovers from surgery, it was important that we had quality depth in the hooking role.

Kruise Leeming. Picture by Steve Riding.

“Chris Randall has already done a fantastic job for us in the number nine jersey, but we need to make sure we’ve got depth in the role given it’s a key position.”

Leeming joined Rhinos from Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2020 season and was made captain by then-coach Richard Agar two years later.

He lost his place in the starting side towards the end of last term and boss Rohan Smith announced his year Rhinos wll not have a full-time captain.

Leeming, who was under contract at Rhinos until the end of 2024, started Leeds’ first two matches of the current campaign, but was dropped to the bench for their round three visit to Saints and suffered a foot injury within seconds of joining the action. That was his last game for the club.

Kruise Leeming. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.