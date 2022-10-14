The holders open their World Cup campaign against Fiji at Headingley on Saturday evening, the first time Australia have appeared there since 1994.

Test rugby in England will be new for most of the Aussies’ 24-man World Cup squad, which includes 13 uncapped players and only five who featured when they won the competition on home turf five years ago.

Australia’s reluctance to take part in internationals has seen them slip to fourth in the world, behind New Zealand, Tonga - who beat them the last time they played, on November 2, 2019 - and England.

Australia's 1995 World Cup squad pose form a team picture at Headingley. Picture by Gary Longbottom.

The Kangaroos’ previous appearance in the city was at Elland Road in 2011 and they have not played at Headingley since a 48-6 win against Leeds on October 5, 1994.

But the clash with Fiji will be the 16th time Australia have played a Test at Headingley, they have traditionally been based in the city during tours to the UK and Meninga said: “The players are really excited and they are looking forward to the experience over here.”

The coach, now 62, starred on a record four Kangaroo tours - in 1982, 1986, 1990 and 1994 - and had a stint as a player at St Helens in 1984-85.

He admitted his men on their first overseas trip will be outside their comfort zone and insisted: “We’ve prepped them, but there’s no experience like actually living it live.

Australia coach Mal Meninga. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

“We are looking forward to going to Headingley to play really well against the Fijians, but also to experience a full Headingley, which will be tremendous.

“I have experienced it many times and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. It is a great rugby league ground and it’ll be full too, which is fantastic.

“Leeds is a great city, I have been there many times on tours. The players will enjoy that experience, definitely.”

Leeds Rhinos' Danny McGuire is tackled during Australia's win over Great Britain in ther 2004 Tri-Nations final at Elland Road. Picture by Steve Riding.

Despite their lack of experience at Test level, Meninga is confident his side won’t be caught napping.

He stressed: “You’ve got to remember these guys play in a really strong competition week to week and nearly all of them play State of Origin so I have no problems with their ability to handle it all.

“I think they are talented enough, most of them come from successful club operations. You’ve got to start somewhere and that’s why the qualifying rounds are so important, to generate that experience and hopefully the big games back home hold you in good stead for the back end of the competition.”

Fiji were crushed 50-0 by England in a warm-up game last week, but coach Joe Dakuatoga insisted facing Australia first up in the competition proper is “good for the boys”.

The former Sheffield Eagles player said: “This week we have just focused on us, if we focussed more on the Kangaroos we would come unstuck.

“We will just focus on what we can do and achieve. Rugby league is an easy sport, if you complete your sets and look after possession and take your opportunities, you will score points.”

Australia: Tedesco, Addo-Carr, Mitchell, Holmes, Taulagi, Munster, Cherry-Evans, Fa'asuamaleaui, Hunt, Trbojevic, Crichton, Nanai, Murray. Subs Grant, Cotter, Carrigan, Wighton.

Fiji: Turuva, Vulikijapani, Naiqama, Valemei, Sivo, Moceidreke, Wakeham, Vuniyayawa, Koroisau, Kamikamica, Kikau, Wong, Manuel-Liolevave. Subs from Tagituimu,Drodrolagi, Nakubuwai, Sadrugu, Masima, Lumelume.

Referee: Chris Kendall (England).