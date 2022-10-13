Here’s a rundown of World Cup laws which differ from the domestic competitions.

Captain’s Challenge:

During Rugby League World Cup 2021, all matches in the men’s and women’s tournaments will be able to utilise a captain’s challenge.

Ben Thaler, from Wakefield, is one of the match officials appointed for the World Cup. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The captain’s challenge can be applied to certain on field decisions made by the referee. Teams are entitled to one challenge per match, but if a team challenges successfully or the decision is deemed inconclusive, they retain their challenge.

If a challenge is unsuccessful it is lost and the team has no challenges remaining. There are no additional challenges issued to teams should a match go into golden-point extra-time.

Only the captain, or a player nominated in the captain’s absence can call for a captain’s challenge. They have 10 seconds to do so after the referee has made their decision.

Should play restart prior to the 10 seconds elapsing, no captain’s challenge can be submitted. A challenge can be made when the referee has made a decision which results in the game being stopped. A challenge cannot be requested during general play.

A video referee will be on duty at all games in the men's and women's World Cup tournaments. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

‘Play on’ calls by the referee cannot be challenged. Once the challenge has been made, the referee will confirm the captain’s challenge and which decision is being challenged.

The decision will then be referred to the video referee. If, in their opinion, the decision is ‘clearly and obviously wrong’ the decision can be overturned. If the challenge is successful, the on-pitch referee will give the signal for the correct decision. If the challenge is unsuccessful the match will recommence as originally determined by the referee.

18th man:

Like in the NRL, coaches will be able to name an 18th man in their matchday squad, to be used if they lose three players to concussion.

All World Cup drop goals will be worth one point. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Concussion:

Players who fail a head injury assessment will be stood down for 11 days, which is the Super League protocol, rather than six as applies in the NRL

Drop Goals:

In NRL a drop goal is worth one point unless it is kicked from outside the 40-metre line when it is worth two points. In the international game all drop goals are worth one point.

Offside at play-the-ball:

In NRL there is a tackle count restart for all offside infringements at the play-the-ball which occur more than 40 metres from the team in possession’s own goal line. A full penalty is awarded for all offside infringements at the play-the-ball within 40 metres of the team in possession’s goal line. In the international game offside infringements at play the ball incurs a full penalty regardless of position on the field.

Tackle count restart:

In NRL there is a tackle count restart for all play-the-ball infringements which occur more than 40 metres from the team in possession’s own goal line. A full penalty is awarded for all play-the-ball infringements within 40 metres of the team in possession’s own goal line. In the international game there is a tackle count restart for all play the ball infringements regardless of position on the field.

Stealing the ball:

In Super League if two people become involved in making a tackle the ball cannot be stolen, even if players subsequently drop off the tackle. In international law the ball can be stolen from the player in possession at any stage prior to a tackle being completed when there is only one defender affecting the tackle

Squad Numbers:

Unlike the NRL, all selected players will receive a squad number which will remain the same throughout the tournament. For the first time in a World Cup, players will have their name displayed on the back of their jersey.

Video referee:

All matches in the men’s and women’s tournaments will have a video referee.

Discipline: