'A great club and breeding ground': Leeds Rhinos academy boss Tony Smith impressed by young guns' progress

Coach Tony Smith wants to see Leeds Rhinos’ under-18s put under pressure when they face Huddersfield Giants at Stanningley on Friday (7pm).

By Peter Smith
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read

Rhinos’ academy side kicked off their season with an 84-0 win at Newcastle Thunder two weeks ago, but Smith expects - and wants - a tougher test this time.

He could make changes to his lineup and stressed: “It is good to have a look at some different people.

“We’ve got quite a large squad and it’s important we give as many people as we can an opportunity.

Ben Littlewood, seen in pre-season action against Hunslet, was among the try scorers for Rhinos under-18s at Newcastle. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.Ben Littlewood, seen in pre-season action against Hunslet, was among the try scorers for Rhinos under-18s at Newcastle. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.
“We’ve been going great in pre-season and the result at Newcastle was good, but it’s sometimes difficult, when you’re running in that amount of points, to gauge where you’re at.

“I know, on past experience against them, Huddersfield are going to give us a stern test.

“As a young player you want to be tested in all aspects of the game. It’s not just about wanting to win, it’s about seeing developments - seeing players in different situations and scenarios and how they cope with it. That’s the way I like to coach.”

Riley Lumb, pictured in action for Rhinos reserves against Castleford, scored a hat-trick in the under-18s' opening win at Newcastle. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.Riley Lumb, pictured in action for Rhinos reserves against Castleford, scored a hat-trick in the under-18s' opening win at Newcastle. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.
Rhinos are defending academy champions and will be looking to continue an impressive start to the season by the club’s lower grades.

The under-16s, coached by Mark Butterill, won their opening two games 70-0 at Hull KR and 92-0 against London Broncos and the reserves, also under Smith, have picked up big wins in both their matches so far.

Smith, who joined Rhinos in pre-season, added: “It is a great club and a great breeding ground for developing young people.

“Every game we play is an extra opportunity for somebody to showcase what they’ve been working on.

Rhinos academy coach Tony Smith. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.Rhinos academy coach Tony Smith. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.
“It will be good to see where we’re at, not just from my point of view, but physically as well. It is exciting, every game we play.”

