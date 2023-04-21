The 24-year-old will reach three figures away to Leigh Leopards tonight (Friday). He made his Rhinos debut in a defeat at Huddersfield on April 29, 2016 and is the club’s second-longest-serving player, behind Ash Handley.

Smith has been one of Rhinos’ top performers this season, having scored three tries in nine games and is Super League’s top tackler, with 390.

The number 13 is one of the players who has been sharing captaincy duties this year and his coach Rohan Smith said: “He has made a very good contribution.

Cameron Smith, right of picture, is congratulated by teammate Rhyse Martin after scoring in Rhinos' win over Huddersfield. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“He signed an extended deal in the off/pre-season and sometimes players get a little cosy when they sign a long-term deal.

“The opposite happened with Cam; he had a little clean out on his elbow, he has trained harder and got himself into the best shape of his life.

“He looks like a different athlete out there, but still the same player - he is working on his D [defence] and building an all-round game.”

The team boss insisted: “He has still got a lot of improvement in him, as he says more than anyone, but he has made a really good contribution on the field.

Cameron Smith will make his 100th Super League appearance for Rhinos on Friday. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“He is also a fantastic person and leader among our group. He is doing fantastic things with a side project - coffee business - he has so he is a goer in life.

“He makes a great contribution to our corporate partners, our sponsors, our fans. He is one of the club favourites and it’s hard to speak of anything but good about Cam.”

Cameron Smith will be up against recent former teammates Zak Hardaker, Tom Briscoe and Ava Seumanufagai for his milestone match.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Leigh are just two points behind Rhinos - who have never lost to them in Super League - and the Leeds boss warned: “They have battled really hard this season.

“They recruited really well last season in preparation for promotion so a bunch of their players have spent a fair amount of time together and they’ve added some more quality, experienced players who we know very well.