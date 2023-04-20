Going into Betfred Super League round 10, Rhinos have only two players on their confirmed long-term casualty list. Here’s the current injury situation.

David Fusitu’a.

The winger was initially expected to be sidelined for around six-eight weeks after suffering ankle ligament damage in the defeat at Hull KR on March 31. He has had surgery and is now set for a three-month stint on the casualty list.

Derrell Olpherts is sidelined with a calf muscle injury. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Derrell Olpherts.

The off-season signing from Castleford Tigers played in Leeds’ first seven games this year, but suffered a calf muscle injury against Hull KR and has missed the last two. No date has been given for the winger’s return.

Rhinos winger David Fusitu’a is recovering from surgery to repair ankle ligament damage. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Second-rower Bentley missed last week’s win over Hull FC with a groin injury, but has been included in the initial squad to face Leigh.

Morgan Gannon.

The 19-year-old forward made his playing comeback in the reserves last week, his first game since failing a head injury assessment during Rhinos’ defeat by Hull FC on February 24. Coach Rohan Smith says he will be “in the mix” for a first team return after next week’s international break.

Max Simpson.

Max Simpson suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in pre-season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Having played in Rhinos’ opening pre-season game, on Boxing Day, the teenager centre suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training which is expected to rule him out of the entire 2023 campaign.

Players on loan: