'A dream come true': Leeds Rhinos confirm signing of Batley Bulldogs full-back Luke Hooley

Rhinos today (Wednesday) confirmed the 24-year-old’s signing from Batley Bulldogs on a two-year contract.

The move reunites the full-back with Rhinos coach Rohan Smith, who was in charge of Bradford Bulls during Hooley’s time as a junior there.

Hooley joined Wakefield Trinity’s academy in 2017 after Bulls went into liquidation and had spells on loan with Oldham and Dewsbury Rams before signing for Batley three years ago.

Luke Hooley during a spell on loan with Dewsbury Rams. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He scored 30 tries and 34 goals in 55 appearances for Batley and featured in their defeat by Leigh Centurions in last Sunday’s million pound match.

“I can’t wait to get started at Leeds,” Hooley said. “To join the Rhinos is a dream come true, especially getting another chance in Super League with such a big club.

“Rohan was a big influence on my decision; I knew him from my time at Bradford and it was a no brainer to work with him again.”

Hooley did not play in Super League during his time at Wakefield and admitted he feared his chance had gone.

Luke Hooley had a previous spell with Rhinos' Super League rivals Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He added: “I think it is massive for players in the Championship to know they can get another shot at Super League.

“When I left Wakefield I thought I was done and would never play in Super League, but it just goes to show if you work hard, enjoy your rugby again and get some games under your belt, anything can happen.

“Batley have looked after me from the first day I arrived at the club and shown my family and I nothing but respect.

Luke Hooley will become a teammate of James McDonnell, pictured, who played against him in last weekend's Championship Grand Final for Leigh on loan from Wigan. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Every credit should go to Batley for putting me in the right direction to where I am today and I will always be grateful to the club.”

Rhinos have a number of options at full-back including Richie Myler and Zak Hardaker, who has yet to sign-on for next season.

Hooley’s move will increase speculation over Jack Walker’s future at the club after he spent the end of 2022 on loan with Hull.

Smith said, “Luke has matured a lot as a player over the past few seasons at Batley and a great deal of credit has to go to the coaching team at Batley, who have done a great job in helping Luke realise his potential.

“We have tracked him closely this season and see Luke as a quality all round full-back, who will add depth and competition to our squad.”