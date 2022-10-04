The RFL’s head injury protocol meant Sezer missed Rhinos’ Betfred Super League Grand Final defeat by St Helens after being concussed in the semi-final at Wigan Warriors eight days earlier.

The sport’s rules mandate an 11-day stand down following a concussion, but Sezer insisted: “I think there was enough time for me to recover and I felt fine.”

He said: “I think eight days is plenty of time to recover. I am not too sure why it’s 11 days, because it robs players of opportunities of [playing in] big games.

Aidan Sezer, pictured scoring Rhinos' match-winning extra-time try at Catalans in July, admitted he was gutted to miss the Grand Final. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

“The week before, Brodie Croft, the Man of Steel, missed an important game in the semi-finals, to qualify for the Grand Final.

“Teams need their half-backs playing and the rule is 11 days, but after eight you should be fine.

“An extra couple of days aren’t going to make a difference, that’s my opinion. It still hurts, robbing players of a big opportunity in their career doesn’t sit well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aidan Sezer scored the winning try against Castleford which secured Rhinos' place in the play-offs. Picture by Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com.

Sezer has been named in Rhinos’ squad to face New Zealand at Headingley in a World Cup warm-up match on Saturday and confirmed: “I am good.

“I would have been better if I’d taken my place in the team on Grand Final day and hopefully contributed and maybe got the win, but it wasn’t to be.

“After I got the news initially, I didn’t know how to handle it; it was a very tough few days and it was tough after the game, but I am just going to have to come to terms with it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan’s John Bateman, who played alongside Sezer at Australian club Canberra Raiders, was sent-off for the challenge which flattened the Leeds man.

Aidan Sezer. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Bateman apologised on the pitch and Sezer reflected: “It was unfortunate, but those things happen - he mistimed it or whatnot and I was relaxed in the kicking position. You get hit in the right spot and you are out.”

The concussion protocol was increased from seven days at the start of this season on the advice of rugby league’s clinical advisory group.

Advertisement Hide Ad