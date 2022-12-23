Smith is in his first pre-season at Rhinos and one of his innovations included a session when the first team, reserves, academy, women’s and physical disability sides all trained together.

“It was great to do that and something we thought was really important,” Smith said. “At my previous club, Norths, we had a multitude of events like that where we had up to 140 players together at one time.

“It’s to try to bring the club together - rather than being a series of teams that wear the same badge - and understand everyone has a part to play in the club being a success.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith wants to bring the whole club together. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

“That comes with interaction and connection between the different grades and different teams, rather than we all get caught up sometimes worrying about our own little backyard.

“It was important to cross paths. The energy and spirit was great and everyone got what they needed out of it and all the feedback has been positive.”

Smith - whose side begin their pre-season fixtures at home to Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day - added: “We have got another couple of things pencilled in like that to bring the teams together, including a Christmas lunch involving all teams and all staff across the Rhinos brand.

“I think it’s vital everyone feels part of something bigger than themselves and bigger than just their own team. It is a club, not a collection of teams - that’s something I feel strongly about.”

Rhinos' women won their Super League Grand Final this year. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Smith has introduced other ideas, including some boxing and martial arts training, but insisted: “To me, the things we’ve been doing are quite normal in a holistic, diverse approach to being a good athlete and an all-round player.”

He said: “That may be different to some other people’s preparation, but I think rugby league is such a sport for generalists rather than specialists, athletically and skill-wise as well.

“We’ve incorporated lots of different things with how we can move our body and control our body and compete and execute skill.

Rhinos are reigning physical disability rugby league champions. Picture by Tom Pearson/SWpix.com.

