Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity begin their pre-season campaign with their annual Christmas fixture at Headingley, kicking off at 11.30am.

The Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge will see new faces introduced on both sides, with young players and some established Super League stars also looking to make a big impression.

This year’s tie was originally due to be played on December 27, to avoid a clash with Leeds United, but was moved back to its traditional slot after the game at Eland Road was rearranged.

Rhinos celebrate their Boxing Day win over Trinity in 2021. Picture by Steve Riding.

How can I watch Rhinos v Trinity?

The fixture will be streamed live on the RFL’s Our League app, with coverage beginning at 11.15am.

The stream costs £4.95 if booked before midnight on Christmas Day and £10 after that and you’ll need to be an Our League member to book.

A replay of the full game will be available to anyone who has pre-ordered and fans who do not purchase before the match can £4.95 pay to watch it after the final hooter.

Rhinos' Richie Myler takes on Lee Gaskell, of Trinity, on Boxing Day 2021. Picture by Steve Riding.

How to buy tickets and what they cost.

Tickets are on sale now at Rhinos’ box office, over the phone by calling 0371 423 1315 or online, priced at £25 to sit (£20 concessions and £10 for juniors aged 16 or under) and £20 for standing areas (£15 and £5).