Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
34 minutes ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
2 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
2 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
4 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
4 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis

'A bit of common sense': Wakefield Trinity boss welcomes vedict after Kevin Proctor red card v Warrington

The RFL’s match review panel were right not to ban Wakefield Trinity forward Kevin Proctor, his coach Mark Applegarth says.

By Peter Smith
Published 9th May 2023, 13:00 BST- 2 min read

Proctor was sent-off in the 32-18 defeat at Warrington Wolves last Friday, but is eligible for Thursday’s visit of Hull FC after being fined £250 for a grade B high tackle.

“I think there’s a bit of common sense there,” Applegarth said. “I don’t think there was any malice in it, it’s not one where he has gone with any intent to hit someone high.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was a red card offence, in my opinion. The match review panel said it was a reckless high tackle, as it was and I think it got what it deserved, which is sending off sufficient.”

Trinity's Kevin Proctor leaves the field after being sent off against Warrington. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.Trinity's Kevin Proctor leaves the field after being sent off against Warrington. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.
Trinity's Kevin Proctor leaves the field after being sent off against Warrington. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Applegarth added: “I thought he was having his best game, up until his red card. He looked more like his old self, I was really happy to see that."

Meanwhile, former Man of Steel Luke Gale might have to wait another week for his Trinity debut.

Gale has been named in Trinity’s initial 21-man squad for Thursday, but Applegarth hasn’t decided if he will play.

Read More
Read more: Three Leeds Rhinos players charged by RFL match review panel: Wakefie...
Trinity's Morgan Smith. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.Trinity's Morgan Smith. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Trinity's Morgan Smith. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ex-Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos scrum-half played for Hull in 2022 and joined Wakefield last week following a spell with Keighley Cougars.

Applegarth was pleased with the way halves Morgan Smith and Mason Lino combined against Warrington and said they could pair up again.

“He has been great for the group,” Applegarth said of Gale. “He has been training hard and he obviously looks after himself.

“Luke Gale will have a big part to play for Wakefield Trinity, but Morgan Smith did exactly what I asked of him last week.

Luke Gale in actrion for Keighley. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.Luke Gale in actrion for Keighley. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Luke Gale in actrion for Keighley. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He got himself into the game and scored a lovely, well-deserved try, supporting a break off Jai Whitebread.

“As a coach you pick off performance and if I am going off that word, you might see Morgan and Mason out there, but it could be Luke as well.”

Of the prospect of Gale facing his former side, Applegarth insisted: “It would have a bit of extra meaning, but it's a bigger game than Luke Gale and Hull. It's about the team and he'd be the first one to put his hand up and say that.”

Applegarth revealed long-term casualty Max Jowitt is now running in training and could be available for the game at Catalans Dragons on Saturday, May 26.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jowitt suffered an ankle injury in February and Applegarth said: “He is looking really good, really sharp and I can’t wait to get him back.”

Related topics:Luke GaleWarringtonRFLWakefield TrinityHullTrinity