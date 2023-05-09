'A bit of common sense': Wakefield Trinity boss welcomes vedict after Kevin Proctor red card v Warrington
The RFL’s match review panel were right not to ban Wakefield Trinity forward Kevin Proctor, his coach Mark Applegarth says.
Proctor was sent-off in the 32-18 defeat at Warrington Wolves last Friday, but is eligible for Thursday’s visit of Hull FC after being fined £250 for a grade B high tackle.
“I think there’s a bit of common sense there,” Applegarth said. “I don’t think there was any malice in it, it’s not one where he has gone with any intent to hit someone high.
“It was a red card offence, in my opinion. The match review panel said it was a reckless high tackle, as it was and I think it got what it deserved, which is sending off sufficient.”
Applegarth added: “I thought he was having his best game, up until his red card. He looked more like his old self, I was really happy to see that."
Gale has been named in Trinity’s initial 21-man squad for Thursday, but Applegarth hasn’t decided if he will play.
The ex-Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos scrum-half played for Hull in 2022 and joined Wakefield last week following a spell with Keighley Cougars.
Applegarth was pleased with the way halves Morgan Smith and Mason Lino combined against Warrington and said they could pair up again.
“He has been great for the group,” Applegarth said of Gale. “He has been training hard and he obviously looks after himself.
“Luke Gale will have a big part to play for Wakefield Trinity, but Morgan Smith did exactly what I asked of him last week.
“He got himself into the game and scored a lovely, well-deserved try, supporting a break off Jai Whitebread.
“As a coach you pick off performance and if I am going off that word, you might see Morgan and Mason out there, but it could be Luke as well.”
Of the prospect of Gale facing his former side, Applegarth insisted: “It would have a bit of extra meaning, but it's a bigger game than Luke Gale and Hull. It's about the team and he'd be the first one to put his hand up and say that.”
Applegarth revealed long-term casualty Max Jowitt is now running in training and could be available for the game at Catalans Dragons on Saturday, May 26.
Jowitt suffered an ankle injury in February and Applegarth said: “He is looking really good, really sharp and I can’t wait to get him back.”