Proctor was sent-off in the 32-18 defeat at Warrington Wolves last Friday, but is eligible for Thursday’s visit of Hull FC after being fined £250 for a grade B high tackle.

“I think there’s a bit of common sense there,” Applegarth said. “I don’t think there was any malice in it, it’s not one where he has gone with any intent to hit someone high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a red card offence, in my opinion. The match review panel said it was a reckless high tackle, as it was and I think it got what it deserved, which is sending off sufficient.”

Trinity's Kevin Proctor leaves the field after being sent off against Warrington. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Applegarth added: “I thought he was having his best game, up until his red card. He looked more like his old self, I was really happy to see that."

Meanwhile, former Man of Steel Luke Gale might have to wait another week for his Trinity debut.

Gale has been named in Trinity’s initial 21-man squad for Thursday, but Applegarth hasn’t decided if he will play.

Trinity's Morgan Smith. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos scrum-half played for Hull in 2022 and joined Wakefield last week following a spell with Keighley Cougars.

Applegarth was pleased with the way halves Morgan Smith and Mason Lino combined against Warrington and said they could pair up again.

“He has been great for the group,” Applegarth said of Gale. “He has been training hard and he obviously looks after himself.

“Luke Gale will have a big part to play for Wakefield Trinity, but Morgan Smith did exactly what I asked of him last week.

Luke Gale in actrion for Keighley. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He got himself into the game and scored a lovely, well-deserved try, supporting a break off Jai Whitebread.

“As a coach you pick off performance and if I am going off that word, you might see Morgan and Mason out there, but it could be Luke as well.”

Of the prospect of Gale facing his former side, Applegarth insisted: “It would have a bit of extra meaning, but it's a bigger game than Luke Gale and Hull. It's about the team and he'd be the first one to put his hand up and say that.”

Applegarth revealed long-term casualty Max Jowitt is now running in training and could be available for the game at Catalans Dragons on Saturday, May 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad