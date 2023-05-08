Full-back Richie Myler, centre Harry Newman and prop Sam Lisone all escaped a ban and will be available for Friday’s trip to Wigan Warriors.

Myler was fined £250 after being accused by the panel of grade B ‘other contrary behaviour’ (use of knees).

Newman was charged with grade B dangerous contact - for tackling an opponent after the ball had been released - and also fined £250.

Rhinos' Richie Myler takes on Salford tacklers Sam Stone and Oliver Partington. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Previously a grade B charge would have led to a one- or two-match penalty notice, but from this season only offences of grade C or above lead to a ban.

Lisone faces no further action for grade A late contact on a passer. Lisone was cleared by the panel after being cited for a shoulder charge and also over allegations of shoulder contact by the ball carrier and striking with an arm.

Allegations of a high tackle by Rhinos’ Mikolaj Oledzki and that Salford’s ex-Leeds man Jack Ormondroyd had made shoulder contact while carrying the ball were also dismissed.

Rhinos' Sam Lisone is tackled by Sam Stone of Salford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The panel took no action against Leeds stand-off Blake Austin, who was sin-binned for a ‘professional foul’, after obstructing Brodie Croft as the Salford man chased his own kick.

An alleged dangerous throw by Rhinos’ James McDonnell, which resulted in a penalty leading to Salford’s second try, was reviewed, but the panel’s minutes noted: “Player does not lift opponent into a dangerous position”.

Wakefield Trinity forward Kevin Proctor avoided a ban after being sent-off in his side’s defeat at Warrington Wolves. Proctor was charged with a grade B high tackle and fined £250.

St Helens’ former Leeds centre Konrad Hurrell was fined £250 for grade A disputing a decision in the champions’ loss at Catalans Dragons. Catalans’ Julian Bousquet was cautioned for dangerous contact.