Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
22 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
23 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
1 day ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Three Leeds Rhinos players charged by RFL match review panel: Wakefield Trinity and St Helens also hit

Three Leeds Rhinos players have been charged by the RFL’s match review panel following last Friday’s loss to Salford Red Devils.

By Peter Smith
Published 8th May 2023, 13:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 13:10 BST

Full-back Richie Myler, centre Harry Newman and prop Sam Lisone all escaped a ban and will be available for Friday’s trip to Wigan Warriors.

Myler was fined £250 after being accused by the panel of grade B ‘other contrary behaviour’ (use of knees).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newman was charged with grade B dangerous contact - for tackling an opponent after the ball had been released - and also fined £250.

Rhinos' Richie Myler takes on Salford tacklers Sam Stone and Oliver Partington. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Rhinos' Richie Myler takes on Salford tacklers Sam Stone and Oliver Partington. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Rhinos' Richie Myler takes on Salford tacklers Sam Stone and Oliver Partington. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Previously a grade B charge would have led to a one- or two-match penalty notice, but from this season only offences of grade C or above lead to a ban.

Read More
'I’ll let my footy take care of itself': Leeds Rhinos' Sam Walters stays focused...

Lisone faces no further action for grade A late contact on a passer. Lisone was cleared by the panel after being cited for a shoulder charge and also over allegations of shoulder contact by the ball carrier and striking with an arm.

Allegations of a high tackle by Rhinos’ Mikolaj Oledzki and that Salford’s ex-Leeds man Jack Ormondroyd had made shoulder contact while carrying the ball were also dismissed.

Rhinos' Sam Lisone is tackled by Sam Stone of Salford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Rhinos' Sam Lisone is tackled by Sam Stone of Salford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Rhinos' Sam Lisone is tackled by Sam Stone of Salford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The panel took no action against Leeds stand-off Blake Austin, who was sin-binned for a ‘professional foul’, after obstructing Brodie Croft as the Salford man chased his own kick.

An alleged dangerous throw by Rhinos’ James McDonnell, which resulted in a penalty leading to Salford’s second try, was reviewed, but the panel’s minutes noted: “Player does not lift opponent into a dangerous position”.

Wakefield Trinity forward Kevin Proctor avoided a ban after being sent-off in his side’s defeat at Warrington Wolves. Proctor was charged with a grade B high tackle and fined £250.

St Helens’ former Leeds centre Konrad Hurrell was fined £250 for grade A disputing a decision in the champions’ loss at Catalans Dragons. Catalans’ Julian Bousquet was cautioned for dangerous contact.

Rhinos' Harry Newman. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Rhinos' Harry Newman. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Rhinos' Harry Newman. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Related topics:St HelensRFLWakefield TrinitySalford Red DevilsRichie MylerBlake Austin