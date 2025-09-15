Nine clubs have submitted full formal applications for inclusion in an expanded Super League next year, including London Broncos who have confirmed ex-Wakefield Trinity captain Jason Demetriou as incoming coach.

The first 12 positions will be determined by the club grading process. A seven-strong panel will decide whether there are sufficiently strong applications to add another two clubs to form a 14-team competition in 2026.

Applications will now be considered by the panel and a decision will be announced on Thursday, October 16. Existing Super League clubs Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC have applied, along with Championship outfits Bradford Bulls, Doncaster, London Broncos, Oldham, Toulouse Olympique, Widnes Vikings and York Knights.

The panel will be chaired by Lord Caine and also includes fellow non-executive RFL directors Abi Ekoku and Dermot Power; RFL chief executive Tony Sutton and interim head of legal Graeme Sarjeant; Rugby League Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones and Peter Hutton, who is senior independent non-executive director of RL Commercial.

Jason Demetriou on the ball for Wakefield Trinity against Leeds Rhinos in 2010. Picure by Vaughn Ridley/SWpix.com.

In addition to the five pillars under which clubs are judged in the club grading system - fandom, performance, finances, stadium and community - the panel will judge applications against a further set of criteria relating to finance, sustainability and playing strength. These include their financial performance in 2025, detailed financial performance and sustainability forecasts for the 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons and their ability to field a competitive team in 2026 and beyond.

London’s new leadership group, including current Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington, Australia Test legend Darren Lockyer and businessman Grant Wechsel, insist they have submitted a strong bid, despite finishing 10th in the 13-team Championship. Demetriou, who played for Trinity from 2004-2010, has agreed a “three-year pre-commitment”, according to the capital club. He had a spell in charge of Keighley Cougars after leaving Wakefield and is a former NRL coach with South Sydney Rabbitohs.

A Broncos statement today said its submission “represents a clear vision for the future of the London Broncos and for the growth of the game in London”. It added: “The Broncos are in the process of securing precommitments from leading NRL players, including several internationals, that would comprise up to half the run-on team.

York Knights, who sealed top spot in the Championship with a win over Batley Bulldogs yesterday, have applied for a place in Betfred Super League. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“The new ownership will be supported by its dedicated and long-serving staff and a team of

highly experienced club administrators and consultants who have been appointed to assist

in the next chapter of the London Broncos’ financial and footballing future. The bid outlines a clear forecast and plan to ensure the operational and financial sustainability of the club through investment in resources, systems and robust governance, as well as a plan to diversify revenue away from its current reliance on centralised funding.”

It added: “We have undertaken a root-and-branch review of all operational aspects of the club and will be recalibrating the club across all operational disciplines to achieve excellence. We want the London Broncos to be the standard-bearer for the Super League; that’s our commitment to the governing body, London Broncos fans and the rugby league community.”