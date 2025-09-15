Disciplinary news as St Helens, Leigh Leopards & Warrington Wolves men banned by match review panel

The RFL match review panel today issued nine charges from Betfred Super League round 26, with one player being banned for two matches and a couple of others for one game. Players have until noon tomorrow to challenge the panel’s findings and any appeals will be held later on Tuesday. Unsuccessful appeals automatically result in an additional one-game ban. The panel also issued penalty points to two Championship players following the final round of their regular season. Here’s the full list of charges.
1. Match review panel
Here's all the charges from Betfred Super League round 26. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington Wolves v Hull FC)
Grade D head contact, 15 penalty points, total points 17.5 - two-match suspension and fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Jordan Lane (Hull FC v Warrington Woles)
Grade A late contact on passer, one penalty point, total points 3.5 - fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Tariq Sims (Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos)
Grade A contrary behaviour, one penalty point, total points three - fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers)
Grade A late contact on passer, one penalty point, total points three - fine. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
6. Sam Luckley (Hull KR v Wakefield Trinity)
Grade A late contact on passer, one penalty point, total points one - no further action. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com