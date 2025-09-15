Disciplinary news as St Helens, Leigh Leopards & Warrington Wolves men banned by match review panel

By Peter Smith
Published 15th Sep 2025, 13:18 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 14:28 BST
Three top-flight players have been suspended following the penultimate round of the regular season.

The RFL match review panel today issued nine charges from Betfred Super League round 26, with one player being banned for two matches and a couple of others for one game. Players have until noon tomorrow to challenge the panel’s findings and any appeals will be held later on Tuesday. Unsuccessful appeals automatically result in an additional one-game ban. The panel also issued penalty points to two Championship players following the final round of their regular season. Here’s the full list of charges.

Here's all the charges from Betfred Super League round 26.

1. Match review panel

Here's all the charges from Betfred Super League round 26.

Grade D head contact, 15 penalty points, total points 17.5 - two-match suspension and fine.

2. Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington Wolves v Hull FC)

Grade D head contact, 15 penalty points, total points 17.5 - two-match suspension and fine.

Grade A late contact on passer, one penalty point, total points 3.5 - fine.

3. Jordan Lane (Hull FC v Warrington Woles)

Grade A late contact on passer, one penalty point, total points 3.5 - fine.

Grade A contrary behaviour, one penalty point, total points three - fine.

4. Tariq Sims (Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos)

Grade A contrary behaviour, one penalty point, total points three - fine.

Grade A late contact on passer, one penalty point, total points three - fine.

5. Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers)

Grade A late contact on passer, one penalty point, total points three - fine.

Grade A late contact on passer, one penalty point, total points one - no further action.

6. Sam Luckley (Hull KR v Wakefield Trinity)

Grade A late contact on passer, one penalty point, total points one - no further action.

