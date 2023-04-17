4 Leeds Rhinos players named in England wheelchair rugby league squad: Rhinos march on at top of Super League
Four Leeds Rhinos players have been named in the latest England wheelchair rugby league squad.
World Cup winners Tom Halliwell and Nathan Collins will be joined by Josh Butler and Ewan Clibbens at training in Hull on Sunday.
Spectators are welcome to attend the open session, from around 10am-12pm, at St Mary’s College, Cranbrook Avenue.
The England quartet were among Rhinos’ try scorers in a 64-32 victory over London Roosters at the competition’s central inclusions round in Birmingham, which extended Leeds’ winning start in Betfred Wheelchair Super League to three games.
Collins scored half of Rhinos’ points, from three tries and 10 goals, five of those off a touchline.
England captain Halliwell, Clibbens and Butler all bagged a brace, as did Leeds skipper Jodie Boyd-Ward.
James Simpson - who retired as a player after last year’s World Cup final to focus on his club coaching role - was “very pleased” with Rhinos’ latest victory.
“We were tested by London and stayed strong and patient, taking the chances that came our way,” he reflected.
“We were disciplined in every part of the game, communicated well and closed out a good win.”
London led 6-0 and were in touch at 24-22, but a brace of touchdowns just before the break set Rhinos on course for victory.
All six Super League sides were in action on the same afternoon at the University of Birmingham and Wheelchair RL general manager Martin Coyd hailed the event as a “resounding success”.
Coyd said: “It was a wonderful showcase for the sport. It was great to get all the players together in one venue, in front of a new audience who really enjoyed their first taste of seeing this most dynamic of sports live.
“It was also encouraging to see a lot of rugby league shirts in the crowd. There was recognition of some of the star names who brought the World Cup home last autumn playing
against each other for their respective club sides and a number of people who said they either wanted to try or see the sport again.
“For a first attempt at a ‘magic round’ it was a resounding success and we will take the lessons learned to the next one in Newcastle in June.”