World Cup winners Tom Halliwell and Nathan Collins will be joined by Josh Butler and Ewan Clibbens at training in Hull on Sunday.

Spectators are welcome to attend the open session, from around 10am-12pm, at St Mary’s College, Cranbrook Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The England quartet were among Rhinos’ try scorers in a 64-32 victory over London Roosters at the competition’s central inclusions round in Birmingham, which extended Leeds’ winning start in Betfred Wheelchair Super League to three games.

Rhinos' Tom Halliwell, Ewan Clibbens and Josh Butler, pictured left to right, have all been named in the latest England training squad, along with Nathan Collins. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Collins scored half of Rhinos’ points, from three tries and 10 goals, five of those off a touchline.

England captain Halliwell, Clibbens and Butler all bagged a brace, as did Leeds skipper Jodie Boyd-Ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Simpson - who retired as a player after last year’s World Cup final to focus on his club coaching role - was “very pleased” with Rhinos’ latest victory.

Nathan Collins, of Rhinos, with the World Cup after England's victory in the final against France last November. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

“We were tested by London and stayed strong and patient, taking the chances that came our way,” he reflected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were disciplined in every part of the game, communicated well and closed out a good win.”

London led 6-0 and were in touch at 24-22, but a brace of touchdowns just before the break set Rhinos on course for victory.

All six Super League sides were in action on the same afternoon at the University of Birmingham and Wheelchair RL general manager Martin Coyd hailed the event as a “resounding success”.

Rhinos' Tom Halliwell scores the late winning try for England against France in last year's World Cup final. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coyd said: “It was a wonderful showcase for the sport. It was great to get all the players together in one venue, in front of a new audience who really enjoyed their first taste of seeing this most dynamic of sports live.

“It was also encouraging to see a lot of rugby league shirts in the crowd. There was recognition of some of the star names who brought the World Cup home last autumn playing

against each other for their respective club sides and a number of people who said they either wanted to try or see the sport again.