5 Leeds Rhinos players named in England squad: 3 in line for Test debut

Teenager Morgan Gannon and fellow forward Tom Holroyd, 22, have both been included for the first time.

Prop Mikolaj Oledzki retains his place from last year’s World Cup, centre Harry Newman could make his debut after missing the global tournament through injury and winger Ash Handley is recalled.

Another Leeds player, prop Justin Sangare, is in France’s s quad, alongside Wakefield Trinity centre Samisoni Langi and Featherstone Rovers forward Mathieu Cozza.

Rhinos' Harry Newman could make his England debut after missing last year's World Cup because of injury. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Surprisingly, there is no place for Leeds’ in-form loose-forward Cameron Smith, despite Morgan Knowles - who is included - being suspended for the game at Warrington on Saturday, April 29. The squad will be reduced to 20 four days before the game.

Gannon has not played since suffering concussion against Friday’s Betfred Super League visitors Hull two months ago. He is due to make his comeback in this week’s reserves’ curtain-raiser.

Handley returned from an ankle injury in last Sunday’s win over Huddersfield Giants, which was Oledzki’s second appearance of the season following shoulder injury.

Newman is five games into his comeback from last year’s hamstring issues and Holroyd has featured in all Rhinos’ eight games so far.

Morgan Gannon has been included in the England squad despite playing just twice in Super League this year. Picture by Tony Johnson.

His inclusion caps a remarkable return following a disastrous 2022 campaign, when he did not make a senior appearance for Leeds.

A pre-season leg injury kept him out of action from January until May and he was then suspended for 10 games after being sent-off for punching in only his second comeback match, on dual-registration with Bradford Bulls.

The week before his ban expired he tore an elbow ligament in training. That needed surgery to repair and he was ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Tom Holroyd has stormed into England contention after a traumatic 2022. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Ash Handley scored a try on his Rhinos return last week and is back in England contention. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

