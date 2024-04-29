4 from 4 as Leeds Rhinos women, wheelchair and academy complete winning clean sweep
Rhinos’ 18-12 success at Hull FC in Betfred Super League completed a perfect weekend after victories for the women’s, wheelchair and academy sides. Izzy Northrop grabbed a hat-trick in a 68-0 win over Warrington Wolves in Women’s Super League at AMT Headingley.
Ruby Enright bagged a brace and kicked eight goals, Amy Hardcastle also crossed twice and other try scorers were Caitlin Beevers, Shona Hoyle, Evie Cousins, Lucy Murray, Jenna Greening and Tara Moxon. The result extended Rhinos’ winning start to the season to six league and cup games, but was marred by an ankle injury to prop Kaiya Gynn.
Rhinos’ wheelchair side began their campaign with an 84-12 Challenge Cup quarter-final victory over Challenge Trophy holders Hereford Harriers in York. Josh Butler scored six of Rhinos’ 14 tries and Nathan Collins crossed four times, as well as kicking nine goals. Tom Halliwell contributed a brace of tries, Ewan Clibbens scored a try and four goals and Nathan Mullhall touched down as well as landing one conversion. Rhinos will face Wigan in the semi-finals in a repeat of last year’s Super League Grand Final.
Rhinos’ academy broke their duck for the season through a 30-22 defeat of Hull FC at Hull University. Joe Butterfield scored two tries and Jacob Stead, Pressley Cassell and Joe Diskin got the others. All five were converted by Harley Thomas. Rhinos had half-backs Fergus McCormack and Harry Smith sin-binned for separate first half incidents.
