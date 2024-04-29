4 from 4 as Leeds Rhinos women, wheelchair and academy complete winning clean sweep

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rhinos’ 18-12 success at Hull FC in Betfred Super League completed a perfect weekend after victories for the women’s, wheelchair and academy sides. Izzy Northrop grabbed a hat-trick in a 68-0 win over Warrington Wolves in Women’s Super League at AMT Headingley.

Ruby Enright bagged a brace and kicked eight goals, Amy Hardcastle also crossed twice and other try scorers were Caitlin Beevers, Shona Hoyle, Evie Cousins, Lucy Murray, Jenna Greening and Tara Moxon. The result extended Rhinos’ winning start to the season to six league and cup games, but was marred by an ankle injury to prop Kaiya Gynn.

Coach James Simpson talks to his Leeds Rhinos players before their Wheelchair Challenge Cup quarter-final agianst Hereford at York. Picture by Peter Smith.

Rhinos’ wheelchair side began their campaign with an 84-12 Challenge Cup quarter-final victory over Challenge Trophy holders Hereford Harriers in York. Josh Butler scored six of Rhinos’ 14 tries and Nathan Collins crossed four times, as well as kicking nine goals. Tom Halliwell contributed a brace of tries, Ewan Clibbens scored a try and four goals and Nathan Mullhall touched down as well as landing one conversion. Rhinos will face Wigan in the semi-finals in a repeat of last year’s Super League Grand Final.