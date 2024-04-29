The panel, which studies every tackle in all six Betfred Super League fixtures each week, did not issue a single disciplinary charge. It was also the first time this season an entire Super League round has been completed without any red or yellow cards.

That is in contrast to the start of the season when a crack down on head contact led to a flurry of sendings-off, sin-binnings and suspensions. The opening weekend of the competition saw four players sent-off and another nine sin-binned. The match review panel subsequently issued nine penalty notices and another three players were referred to the disciplinary committee.