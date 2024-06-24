Disciplinary news: 7 Super League players charged including one from Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards

By Peter Smith
Published 24th Jun 2024, 14:00 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 14:57 BST
Seven Super League players have been charged by the RFL’s match review panel, with five of them handed a suspension.

There are no Betfred Super League games this weekend, so clubs with a reserve team fixture will be able to count that towards their player’s ban. Players have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge the review panel’s decision. Any appeals will be heard that afternoon/evening. Here’s the full list of charges.

The RFL's match review panel has reached its verdict on the latest round of Super League matches.

1. Match review panel

Grade C dangerous contact - one-match penalty notice.

2. Emmanuel Waine (London Broncos)

Grade C dangerous contact - one-match penalty notice.Photo: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com

Grade B head contact - one-match penalty notice (due to previous record).

3. Sione Mata'utia (St Helens)

Grade B head contact - one-match penalty notice (due to previous record).Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade B dangerous contact - £250 fine.

4. Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards

Grade B dangerous contact - £250 fine.Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Grade C dangerous contact - one-match penalty notice.

5. Elliot Wallis (Huddersfield Giants)

Grade C dangerous contact - one-match penalty notice.Photo: Darren Greenhalgh/SWpix.com

Grade B dangerous contact - one-match penalty notice (due to previous record).

6. Arthur Romano (Catalans Dragons)

Grade B dangerous contact - one-match penalty notice (due to previous record).Photo: Remi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons via SWpix.com

