There are no Betfred Super League games this weekend, so clubs with a reserve team fixture will be able to count that towards their player’s ban. Players have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge the review panel’s decision. Any appeals will be heard that afternoon/evening. Here’s the full list of charges.
1. Match review panel
The RFL's match review panel has reached its verdict on the latest round of Super League matches.Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Emmanuel Waine (London Broncos)
Grade C dangerous contact - one-match penalty notice.Photo: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com
3. Sione Mata'utia (St Helens)
Grade B head contact - one-match penalty notice (due to previous record).Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards
Grade B dangerous contact - £250 fine.Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
5. Elliot Wallis (Huddersfield Giants)
Grade C dangerous contact - one-match penalty notice.Photo: Darren Greenhalgh/SWpix.com
6. Arthur Romano (Catalans Dragons)
Grade B dangerous contact - one-match penalty notice (due to previous record).Photo: Remi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons via SWpix.com
